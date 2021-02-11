 Skip to main content
Prep Baseball Roundup: Rehobeth rallies past Providence in season opener
  Updated
Rehobeth scored two runs in the top of the seventh to rally past Providence Christian 6-5 and complete the season opener for both teams before hard rain hit the PCS campus Thursday night.

Zachary Hannah doubled and Joe Watkins walked to start the Rebel seventh. After a strikeout, two wild pitches enabled Hannah to score to tie the game and move Watkins to third. Tanner Wells then ripped a RBI single to center to put Rehobeth in front.

Rebel relief pitcher Luke Strickland retired Eagles in order in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the lead. Strickland, who entered in the sixth, picked up the win after two scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.  He struck out two.

Offensively for Rehobeth, Lane Cook had two hits, one a double, and Watkins hit a solo homer. Zach Chandler and Hannah both had one double. Strickland added a RBI single each and Drew Fritsche had a RBI sac fly.

Providence, which had only four hits, was led offensively by Matthew Morris’ two-run single and Matt Dave Snell’s RBI single.

Eufaula 6, Beauregard 4: Eufaula scored four runs in the fifth to overtake a deficit and held on to beat Beauregard 6-4 Thursday in a game halted after six innings because of rain.

Slade Seaborn had two hits, including a double and Birch Cochran and Brody Ingram both had one hit and two runs batted in for the Tigers in the season opening win. Hess Horne drove in a run with a bases-loaded by pitch.

Horne picked up the pitching win, working the last three innings in relief. He allowed two unearned runs and two hits, while striking out five. Ethan Black started and gave up two runs on four hits.

