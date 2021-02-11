Prep Baseball Roundup: Rehobeth rallies past Providence in season opener

Rehobeth scored two runs in the top of the seventh to rally past Providence Christian 6-5 and complete the season opener for both teams before hard rain hit the PCS campus Thursday night.

Zachary Hannah doubled and Joe Watkins walked to start the Rebel seventh. After a strikeout, two wild pitches enabled Hannah to score to tie the game and move Watkins to third. Tanner Wells then ripped a RBI single to center to put Rehobeth in front.

Rebel relief pitcher Luke Strickland retired Eagles in order in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the lead. Strickland, who entered in the sixth, picked up the win after two scoreless innings and allowing just one hit. He struck out two.

Offensively for Rehobeth, Lane Cook had two hits, one a double, and Watkins hit a solo homer. Zach Chandler and Hannah both had one double. Strickland added a RBI single each and Drew Fritsche had a RBI sac fly.

Providence, which had only four hits, was led offensively by Matthew Morris’ two-run single and Matt Dave Snell’s RBI single.

Eufaula 6, Beauregard 4: Eufaula scored four runs in the fifth to overtake a deficit and held on to beat Beauregard 6-4 Thursday in a game halted after six innings because of rain.