PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth rolls to victory

Zach Hannah had two hits and four RBIs, while Shelton Arroyo and Zach Chandler each had two hits and three RBIs as Rehobeth rolled past Northside Methodist 16-0 on Tuesday.

Noah Lee got the win in the circle, allowing two hits over five innings with six strikeouts.

Jacob Adkins and Lane Cook each had two hits and an RBI, and Christian Traylor and Cole Dykes each drove in a run.

Opp 11, Ariton 1: Andrew Danford had a single, double and drove in a career-high four RBIs in helping Opp to the victory.

Robbie Gafford had two singles and an RBI and Cody Walsh drove in two runs with a hit.

Tanner Burlison got the win on the mound, allowing six hits over four innings with two strikeouts.

Carroll 16, Pike County 5: Mason Wimberly struck out six over five innings and allowed only one earned run and Bryce Coleman had a triple and drove in four runs in Carroll’s win.

Stinson Draper had a double and drove in two runs, Wimberly had a double and Jack Chancey and Judson Patterson had two runs batted in each.