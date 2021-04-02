Prep baseball roundup: Rehobeth scores 23 runs in victory

OZARK – Rehobeth scored five runs in the third inning and seven runs in both the fourth and fifth innings in blowing out Carroll 23-4 in baseball on Friday.

Tanner Wells had a big day with three hits and six RBIs, while Lane Cook had two hits and two RBIs.

Zach Chandler had a hit and three RBIs, while Joe Watkins, Landon Corbin, Shelton Arroyo, Noah Lee, Drew Fritsche, Jacob Adkins, Dustin Roberts, Christian Traylor and Matthew Hannah each had an RBI.

For Carroll, Jack Chancey had a hit and drove in two runs, Will Jones had a hit and an RBI and Alex Brighton had two hits.

Ariton 10, Zion Chapel 0: Nash Evans scattered three hits in the five-inning game and struck out nine.

Evans also doubled three times and drove in two runs.

Caden Collier had a hit and two RBIs, while Connor Thrash had two hits and an RBI and Landon Thrash added an RBI.

Bryce Watson, Nate Braisted and Stetson Adcock each had a hit for Zion Chapel.

Pike Liberal sweeps 5, Evangel Christian 3: Pike Liberal swept Evangel Christian in a doubleheader, winning the first game 5-3 and the second 10-0.