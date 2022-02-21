PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth sweeps Early County

Rehobeth swept Early County in a doubleheader in high school baseball action Monday in Blakely, Ga., as the Rebels won 6-2 and 10-5.
In the opener, Zachary Hannah was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and Shelton Arroyo 2-for-3 for Rehobeth. Cole Dykes added a hit and RBI. Parker Perry picked up the pitching win, allowing just two runs and six hits over five innings, while striking four. Noah Lee threw two innings of relief.
In game two, Martavias Edwards was 3-for-3 with two RBI and Perry had two hits and one RBI. Zach Chandler added a single and two RBI, while Hannah and Lee both chipped in a hit and RBI with Lee’s hit a double. Lane Cook and Chandler pitched for Rehobeth.
Eufaula 6, Charles Henderson 3: Eufaula broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to take the win over the Trojans.
Jacob Jackson had a RBI single in the fifth. Haden Caldwell had a run-scoring single in the sixth and the other run scored on an error.
Birch Cochran was 3-for-3 to lead the Eufaula offense. Slade Seaborn was the winning pitcher, striking out nine and allowing five hits.
Dale County 12-16, Abbeville 0-0: Dale County threw two no-hitters in sweeping Abbeville 12-0 and 16-0 in high school baseball action Monday in the first games on Abbeville’s new on-campus baseball fields.
In the opener, Grant Horne and Carson Causey combined for the no-hitter. Horne went three innings and struck out nine and Causey worked the last two and struck out four. In game two, Cole Weed threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Offensively in the opener, Kade Smith had three hits and Jessie Pelham two hits. Tariq Russell had a RBI single. In game two, Smith, Horne and Pelham had two hits each.
Hits for Heroes
Providence Christian 6, Headland 1: CJ Sullivan had two hits, including an inside-the-park-homer, and drove in three runs, Jake Smith had two hits, one a double, and Chance Smith had a single and drove in two runs to lead PCS.
Jake Smith was the winning pitcher, working five innings and allowing two hits and just one run, an unearned run, while striking out eight and not allowing a walk. Win Brock and Porter Dykes both pitched an inning of relief and both drove struck out two.
Headland’s two hits were a single each by Mason Steele and Parker Littlefield.
Houston Academy 14, Cottonwood 4: Chapman Andrews was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in and Sheldon Ott had a double and triple and two runs batted in to pace HA’s win over Cottonwood in a Hits for Heroes game at Northcutt Field.
Walker Elliott had a double and two RBI, JT Pitchford had a single with two RBI, Tucker Jackson a double with one RBI and Hughes Dean and Griffin McGee had a single and RBI each.
Pitchford pitched all five innings and scattered eight hits and four runs, while striking out three.
Cottonwood was led by Allen Jones, who was 2-for-3 with a RBI, and Eli Jones, who had a double and RBI. Kaiden Bedsole added a hit and RBI for the Bears.
Enterprise 8, South Walton 5: Austin Chappell allowed only five hits over six innings with four strikeouts and no walks in the Wildcat win.
Offensively, Will Powell had two doubles and a run batted in, Brady Richardson had two singles, Noah Loy had a double and RBI and Jack Williams added a triple and a RBI.
Bainbridge (Ga.) 11, Elba 4: Elba fell to the Bearcats despite a 3-for-3 day with two doubles and one RBI at the plate from Whit Shehee. Carson Wise added a triple and Paxton Wise had a run batted in for the Tigers.
Junior Varsity
T.R. Miller 4, 11, Opp 3, 3: Opp lost both games of a doubleheader to T.R. Miller, falling 4-3 and 11-3.
In the opener, Grady Patterson and Zeb Green had a single each and Patterson scored two runs. Tucker Short scored the other run. Will Jackson started and went 2 1/3 innings and didn’t allow an earned run, while striking out three and allowing four hits. Holt Blair pitched the last 1 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run and three hits, while striking out three.
In game two, Patterson, Cash Harrell and Blair had a single and RBI each.
Middle School
Rehobeth 7-10, Ariton 4-3: Rehobeth’s 7-8 grade team swept Ariton 7-4 and 10-3.
In the opener, Brody Cook pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing a hit and a run. Austin Davis pitched 1 2/3 and struck out two. Offensively, Jackson Sexton had a triple and drove in three runs and Jacob Shiver had two hits and one RBI. Tyler Booth, Noah Boothe and Carter Richards all had a hit and RBI.
In game two, Booth pitched three innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no earned runs. Heath Mathison and Shiver both pitched an inning and both had one strikeout. Offensively, Cook had three hits and three RBI, Sexton two hits and four RBI and Cooper Webb two hits.