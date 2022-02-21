PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth sweeps Early County

In the opener, Grant Horne and Carson Causey combined for the no-hitter. Horne went three innings and struck out nine and Causey worked the last two and struck out four. In game two, Cole Weed threw a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Offensively in the opener, Kade Smith had three hits and Jessie Pelham two hits. Tariq Russell had a RBI single. In game two, Smith, Horne and Pelham had two hits each.

Hits for Heroes

Providence Christian 6, Headland 1: CJ Sullivan had two hits, including an inside-the-park-homer, and drove in three runs, Jake Smith had two hits, one a double, and Chance Smith had a single and drove in two runs to lead PCS.

Jake Smith was the winning pitcher, working five innings and allowing two hits and just one run, an unearned run, while striking out eight and not allowing a walk. Win Brock and Porter Dykes both pitched an inning of relief and both drove struck out two.

Headland’s two hits were a single each by Mason Steele and Parker Littlefield.