PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Russell has big game for Dale County

Tariq Russell had solo home run, triple and single at the plate and two RBIs in leading Dale County to a 16-2 win over Houston County on Monday.

Christian Ross had a double and single with two RBIs. Jessie Pelham doubled and singled. Kade Smith had two hits. Aiden Wright added a two-run double.

Dothan 5, Geneva County 3: Dothan scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a tie and take the win.

With the bases loaded in the fifth, Connor Cody singled home Haze McCorkel and Eli Moore drew a bases loaded walk to force in Bailey Hall.

McCorkel had a double and RBI earlier in the game.

Ethan Johnston struck out eight over five innings for the pitching win. He allowed only four hits and one earned run. Cole Hewett earned a save, working the final two innings and striking out two and allowing two hits.

Chris Duncan and Caden Hutchings had two hits each for Geneva County with Hutchings driving in a run.

Headland 13, New Brockton 1: Bryce Gover and Tanner Taylor combined to limit the Gamecocks to one run on seven hits with 11 strikeouts as the Rams improved to 14-2.

Gover went 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight, while allowing just six hits and a run. Taylor pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out three and allowing just one hit.

Offensively, Kaleb Edwards led the Rams, going 3-for-3 with two runs batted in. Mason Steele earned two hits and drove in two runs, while Taylor had a hit and two RBI. Trey Scott added a hit and RBI.

Kaden Cupp and Drew Cashin had two hits each for New Brockton with Cashin driving in a run and Cashing earning a double among his two hits.

Cottonwood 6, Slocomb 4: Braylon Morris got a ground out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to help Cottonwood hold off Slocomb.

The Bears scored four in the top of the seventh to go up 6-2, but the RedTops scored twice in the bottom half and had the tying and winning run on bases before a ground out ended the game.

Ry Andrews had three hits with a RBI and Dylan McCardle had a double with two RBI to lead Cottonwood. Ethan Gilley added a hit and RBI and Allen Jones had a double.

Kaidin Bedsole allowed only two earned runs and struck out four over six innings. Morris picked up a save, getting the last three outs.

Caleb Andrews had two hits for Slocomb. Evan Sorrels and Bryson Brookshire had a hit and RBI each and Wyatt Reeder had a RBI sac fly.

Carroll 17, Daleville 1: Judson Patterson and Jack Chancey combined on a five-inning, three-hitter with one run allowed. Patterson went four innings and allowed three hits, while striking out four. Chancey pitched a hitless inning with one strikeout.

Offensively, Matthew Moore and Chancey had two hits each with one RBI, Konner Thomas had a double and RBI and both Patterson and Carson Edwards had a hit and RBI.

Samson 5-9, Elba 16-6: Samson and Elba split a doubleheader on Monday with Elba winning the opener 16-5 and Samson taking the second game 9-6.

For Samson in the opener, Gunner Glisson was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI and both Tyson Wells and Jacob Branch had a hit and RBI.

In game two, Braxton Brooks earned two doubles and three runs batted in, Brodey Mixon had two hits with one RBI, Branch had a double and two RBI and Glisson had a single with two RBI. Garrett White had a double.

Glisson got the second-game win, pitching two innings in relief, striking out four batters.

Pike Liberal Arts 11, Edgewood 1: Kade Brookins and Luke Barron combined on a six-inning five-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Patriots. Barron started and went two innings and allowed one hit, while striking out three. Brookins finished the final four innings and struck out six, while allowing a run on four hits.

Offensively for Pike Lib, Darryl Lee and Arden Wisler both had a triple and double with a run batted in, KC Bradford had a single with two RBI, Cason Eubanks had a triple and RBI and Skylar Kidd had a single and RBI.