Prep Baseball Roundup: Sharp, George-Mills homer power Dothan in win over HA

Bauer Sharp hit a two-run homer and Te’Relle Georgie-Mills blasted a three-run homer during a five-run fifth inning that helped Class 7A No. 9 Dothan pull away from Class 3A No. 7 Houston Academy 11-5 in high school baseball action Monday night.
The Wolves led just 5-4 before the two homers made it 10-4.
Sharp also drove in runs off a single and sacrifice fly to finish with two hits and four runs batted in. Mills had two hits and drove in three runs. Chase Allsup also had two hits, including a RBI single, and Blake Wynn provided a RBI double.
For HA, Sheldon Ott had three hits and JT Ackerman two hits, including a RBI bunt single. Jack Waller and Chapman Andrews both had a RBI single and Hughes Dean had a RBI off a bases loaded walk.
Allsup picked up the pitching win, working four innings. He struck out seven and allowed four runs and eight hits.
Providence Christian 19, Northside Methodist 1: The Eagles pounded out 18 hits and scored in each of the first four innings, including seven in the third and nine in the fourth.
Jake Smith had three hits, including a three-run homer and a RBI double to finish with four runs batted in. Frank Wells had three hits, one a double, and drove in three runs. Clark Crowder had three singles with two RBI and Abe Chancellor, Reed Linder, Harrison Mims and Matthew Morris had two hits each with Linder and Morris driving in two runs each and Chancellor and Mims one each.
Three Eagle pitchers threw. Smith pitched the first two innings, allowing a run, while striking out three. Crowder pitched one inning and struck out one and Porter Dykes worked the last two and struck out three.
Landon Johnson had two hits for Northside Methodist and had the Knights’ RBI.
Carroll 9, Cottonwood 8 (10 innings): Carson Edwards scored on a passed ball in the top of the 10th inning to break a tie and the Eagles held on in the bottom half when a Cottonwood runner was called for a game-ending out for leaving third base too soon on a fly ball.
The Eagles won despite just four hits. Alex Brighton had a single and two runs batted in and Jack Chancey, Will Jones and Stinson Draper all had a single and RBI.
Five Cottonwood players had two hits each – Caleb Butler, Brody Morris, Austin McCardle, Anthony Anderson and Blakely Smith with McCardle and Anderson earning one double each. Morris, Anderson and Smith had a RBI each. Allen Jones had a double and two RBI and Ethan McCardle had a triple and RBI.
Judson Patterson picked up the win in relief, working two scoreless innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts.
Ariton 5, Eufaula 3: Ariton scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and reliever Landon Tyler worked out of a jam in the top of the seventh as the Purple Cats defeated Eufaula.
Ariton’s three-run inning was sparked by RBI sacrifice flies by Jay Cook and Paxton Steed plus a run off an error.
Eufaula scored once in the seventh and put the tying runner on base. With runners at first and third, Tyler, who came in earlier in the inning, got a pop up to end the game.
Ariton had just five hits – a single each form Phenix Griffin, Tyler, Landon Thrash, Steed and Nash Evans. Cook drove in two runs, both on sacrifice flies.
Eufaula had eight hits, two from Xavier Peterson. Haden Caldwell had a RBI single and Richard Birch Cochran had a single and a RBI on a ground out.
Steed went six innings for the pitching win, striking out three and walking three. He allowed three hits and seven hits. Tyler earned a save, working a full inning.
Slocomb 15, Daleville 0: Bryson Brookshire and Maddox King combined on a four-hit shutout and Josh King went 4-for-4 with three runs batted to pace Slocomb to the Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Brookshire worked an inning, striking out three and allowing two walks. Maddox King pitched the last three innings, striking out two and walking one.
In addition to Josh King’s output, the RedTops got two hits and two runs batted in from both Wyatt Reeder and Brookshire and a hit and two RBI from both Brody Campbell and Cade Birge. Campbell had a double. Jaylen Nobles, Caulin Thomas and Maddox King all added a hit and RBI each with Thomas earning a double for his hit.
Early County (Ga.) 15, Ashford 0: Early County pitcher Landon White pitched a three-inning, two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and the Bobcats scored eight in the first and seven in the third in the win.
Gaines Harrell led the Bobcat offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple and four runs batted in. Ashtyn Grimes had a single with two RBI, Christian Mincey had a double with a RBI and Dylan Hatton had a single and RBI.
Hunter Knight and London Boney had a single each for the Ashford hits.
Kinston 3, New Brockton 2: J.W. Mikel’s sacrifice fly scored courtesy runner David Free in the top of the seventh to put Kinston in front and the Bulldogs held on for a 3-2 win over New Brockton.
Mikel singled in a run and Owen Patterson scored on a passed ball in the second inning.
Cale Sumblin pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits and two runs.
Jeb Crosby came in and retired the only batter he faced for a save.
Samson 13, Highland Home 7: The Tigers rallied from 6-4 down and pulled away with four in the fifth and three in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Braxton Brooks, Blade Davis and Chance McKee all had three hits with Davis earning a double and a RBI. Jacob Branch had two doubles and three runs batted in, while Gunner Glisson, Brody Mixon and Luke Reid all had two hits, one a double, and drove in two each. Josh Lowery added a hit and RBI.
Abbeville Christian 13, Wiregrass Kings 0: Bonne Sumlar and Eli Seay combined on a four-inning, two-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, while Conner Jones supplied most of the offense with three hits and three RBI.
Sumlar struck out five over three innings, allowing the two hits. Seay worked a scoreless and hitless fourth inning with two strikeouts.
ACA only earned five hits, capitalizing on six Wiregrass King errors, four walks and two hit by pitches to score the 13 runs. Jake Hamilton drove in two runs and Justin Murphy had a double and RBI to back Jones’ output.