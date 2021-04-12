Prep Baseball Roundup: Sharp, George-Mills homer power Dothan in win over HA

Ariton’s three-run inning was sparked by RBI sacrifice flies by Jay Cook and Paxton Steed plus a run off an error.

Eufaula scored once in the seventh and put the tying runner on base. With runners at first and third, Tyler, who came in earlier in the inning, got a pop up to end the game.

Ariton had just five hits – a single each form Phenix Griffin, Tyler, Landon Thrash, Steed and Nash Evans. Cook drove in two runs, both on sacrifice flies.

Eufaula had eight hits, two from Xavier Peterson. Haden Caldwell had a RBI single and Richard Birch Cochran had a single and a RBI on a ground out.

Steed went six innings for the pitching win, striking out three and walking three. He allowed three hits and seven hits. Tyler earned a save, working a full inning.

Slocomb 15, Daleville 0: Bryson Brookshire and Maddox King combined on a four-hit shutout and Josh King went 4-for-4 with three runs batted to pace Slocomb to the Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Brookshire worked an inning, striking out three and allowing two walks. Maddox King pitched the last three innings, striking out two and walking one.