Prep baseball roundup: Slocomb rolls to win over Ashford

Dawson Hill had two doubles and three RBIs and Brody Campbell drove in two runs on two hits in helping Slocomb to a 16-5 win over Ashford in high school baseball action Monday.
Wyatt Reeder had three hits, including a double, with an RBI. Jaylen Nobles had three hits. Bryson Brookshire and Caulin Thomas each drove in a run on two hits. Thomas had a triple.
For Ashford, Hunter Knight had an RBI.
Zion Chapel 2, Kinston 1: Wes Braisted scattered three hits and struck out seven in getting the win on the mound.
Dayne Bannin had a hit and an RBI for Zion Chapel.
Cale Sumblin doubled for Kinston and just allowed three hits and struck out 12 in taking the hard-fought loss on the mound.
Rehobeth 14, Geneva 0: The Rebels scored eight in the first inning and breezed to the win.
Joe Watkins drove in three runs with a triple Tanner Wells had two hits and two RBIs. Zach Chandler doubled in a run. Luke Strickland and Parker Perry each had a hit and two RBIs. Dustin Roberts had a hit and an RBI.
Zachary Hannah scattered three hits in five innings of work and struck out nine to get the win.
Junior Varsity
Opp sweeps: Opp defeated Andalusia 8-2 and 9-4.
In the 8-2 win, Terry Davis went 3-for-3 and had five RBIs. Andrew Danford got the win and struck out seven.
In the 9-4 win, John Helms had a double with three RBIs and Davis had two RBIs.
Junior High
Providence splits with Dothan Prep: Dothan Prep took the first game 4-1 and Providence won the second 11-6 in the doubleheader.
In the opener, Kade Shellhouse had an RBI for Dothan and Landon Jenkins got the win.
Parker Hall and Andrew Owen each had a hit for Providence.
In the second game, Graham Davis had a double, single and two RBIs for Providence. Owen and Hudson Cannon each had a single and an RBI. Mason Gandy and William Walker each had two singles.
Owen was the winning pitcher.
For Dothan, Zach Walker and Shellhouse each doubled, while Price Barkett, Christian Williams and Landon Jenkins each had a single.