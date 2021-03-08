Prep baseball roundup: Slocomb rolls to win over Ashford

Dawson Hill had two doubles and three RBIs and Brody Campbell drove in two runs on two hits in helping Slocomb to a 16-5 win over Ashford in high school baseball action Monday.

Wyatt Reeder had three hits, including a double, with an RBI. Jaylen Nobles had three hits. Bryson Brookshire and Caulin Thomas each drove in a run on two hits. Thomas had a triple.

For Ashford, Hunter Knight had an RBI.

Zion Chapel 2, Kinston 1: Wes Braisted scattered three hits and struck out seven in getting the win on the mound.

Dayne Bannin had a hit and an RBI for Zion Chapel.

Cale Sumblin doubled for Kinston and just allowed three hits and struck out 12 in taking the hard-fought loss on the mound.

Rehobeth 14, Geneva 0: The Rebels scored eight in the first inning and breezed to the win.

Joe Watkins drove in three runs with a triple Tanner Wells had two hits and two RBIs. Zach Chandler doubled in a run. Luke Strickland and Parker Perry each had a hit and two RBIs. Dustin Roberts had a hit and an RBI.

Zachary Hannah scattered three hits in five innings of work and struck out nine to get the win.