Prep Baseball Roundup: Slocomb takes walk-off win over Carroll

Offensively, Reigh Jordan had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Cunningham and Tyson Kirkland had two hits each with Cunningham earning a double and also driving in two runs and Kirkland earning a triple. Tanner Raybon added a single with two RBI.

For Wicksburg, Tristan Hill had two hits, including a double, and Beau Sellers had a RBI single.

Geneva County 17, Elba 3: Will Birdsong and Holden Hunter both had three hits with Birdsong earning a triple and two runs batted in and Parker Hughes had two hits, one a three-run triple, and drove in four runs to lead the Bulldog attack.

Jackson Stewart had a two-run triple and a RBI ground out, J.P. Beasley had two hits and drove in three runs, Chandler Enfinger had two hits and two RBI and Grayson Bell had two hits, including a run-scoring single.

Birdsong was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over five innings and giving up three hits and three runs.

Goshen 12, Zion Chapel 0: Blake Saupe pitched a seven-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks as Goshen beat Zion Chapel.