Prep Baseball Roundup: Slocomb takes walk-off win over Carroll

Cade Birge singled to open the bottom of the seventh and scored during an error on Jaylen Nobles’ sacrifice bunt to give Slocomb a 7-6 walk-off win over Carroll.
Carroll had tied the game in the top of the seventh off a wild pitch.
For Slocomb, Bryson Brookshire was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in and Caulin Thomas earned a double, triple and two RBI. Birge also had two hits, one a double.
Jack Chancey and Charles Dilbeck both had two hits for Carroll with Chancey driving in three runs. Mason Wimberley also had a RBI.
Providence Christian 7, Charles Henderson 0: Harrison Mims pitched a seven-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and one walk to pace the Eagle win.
Jake Smith and Chapel Stickler both had two hits with one RBI. Smith hit a solo homer among his hits.
Damien Hart had a single for the lone Charles Henderson hit.
Headland 9, Wicksburg 1: Bryce Cunningham and Nate Aplin combined to limit Wicksburg to one run and four hits and the Ram offense racked up 10 hits in a 9-1 win.
Cunningham, the Vanderbilt signee, pitched the first two innings and struck out four, while allowing a hit. Aplin, the winning pitcher, worked the last five innings and struck out three and allowed a run and three hits.
Offensively, Reigh Jordan had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Cunningham and Tyson Kirkland had two hits each with Cunningham earning a double and also driving in two runs and Kirkland earning a triple. Tanner Raybon added a single with two RBI.
For Wicksburg, Tristan Hill had two hits, including a double, and Beau Sellers had a RBI single.
Geneva County 17, Elba 3: Will Birdsong and Holden Hunter both had three hits with Birdsong earning a triple and two runs batted in and Parker Hughes had two hits, one a three-run triple, and drove in four runs to lead the Bulldog attack.
Jackson Stewart had a two-run triple and a RBI ground out, J.P. Beasley had two hits and drove in three runs, Chandler Enfinger had two hits and two RBI and Grayson Bell had two hits, including a run-scoring single.
Birdsong was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over five innings and giving up three hits and three runs.
Goshen 12, Zion Chapel 0: Blake Saupe pitched a seven-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and three walks as Goshen beat Zion Chapel.
Bryce Williams was 4-for-4 with a RBI and Peyton Stamey was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the offense. Tyler McLendon, Carson Williams, Jeff Warrick and Nicholas Walters all had two hits each with Walters earning a triple and Williams and Warrick a double each. Walters drove in two and Warrick one. Will Snyder added a hit and RBI.
Seminole County (Ga.) 10, Northside Methodist 7: Northside Methodist was in a tight battle in the fourth inning before Seminole County erupted for five runs to break from a 5-5 tie on way to a 10-7 win.
Gant Underwood led the Northside Methodist offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Cason Eubanks had two hits and Carson Dykes had a single with a RBI. Porter Williams added a double.
Ashford 19, Houston County 4: Ashford scored 11 runs in the first to take control of the game.
Bryson Decker and Brant Cochran both had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs and Mason Farmer and Will Hart Lawrence both had two hits, one a double, with one run batted in. Aaron Winslett drove in two runs.
Oliver Gray had two hits and drove in two runs for Houston County. Kyle Clark added a sacrifice fly RBI for the Lions.
Bobby Cosby was Ashford’s winning pitcher, striking out nine and allowing four runs, only two earned, and four hits.
Abbeville Christian 16, Lakeside School 8: Connor Jones was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Justin Murphy had three hits and also drove in three runs to lead the Generals win.
Ryan Ledford had a single with two runs batted in and Conner Hutto had a double and a triple. Brandon Early, Eli Seay and Boone Sumlar each had a RBI.
Seay picked up the win in relief, pitching the final four innings. He struck out seven. Hutto started and struck out three over three innings with two hits allowed.
Trip Swain, Tyler Culpepper and Cale Washington were all 2-for-3 for Lakeside.
Pike Liberal Arts 14, Edgewood Academy 4: Walker Stallworth hit a grand slam homer and Scott Taylor Renfroe added a three-run shot to help power the Patriots over Edgewood.
Hunter Keenan added two hits with two runs batted in and Arden Wiser and Mario Davenport added a hit and RBI for Pike Lib. Drew Nelson added a double.
J.D. Wilson was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over five innings. He allowed four runs, only two earned, and five hits.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian 12, Charles Henderson 4: CJ Sullivan and Charlie McGhee had three hits with Sullivan driving in two runs to lead Providence.
Andrew Owen added two hits and two runs batted in, Trey Bradley had a single with two RBI and Porter Dykes had two hits, one a double.
Three pitchers combined on a three hitter. Chance Smith and Calvin McClintock pitched the first two innings and Win Brock the final three innings. All gave a hit each.
Andalusia 5, Opp 4: Trey Davis and Jake Coon both had two hits for Opp with Davis earning a triple and Coon a double. Coon and Holt Blair (single) both drove in a run.
John Helms pitched four innings and struck out five.
Lakeside School 8, Abbeville Christian 7: Boone Sumlar went 3-for-3 and Jackson Henrich had a double for ACA. Henrich also pitched three innings and allowed only two hits.
Junior High
Opp 22, Luverne 2: Landon Langley had two hits, one a triple, and drove in a career five runs and Riley Day had three hits, two RBI and four runs scored to lead Opp. Grady Patterson had two hits, one a double, and drove in one run.
Nolan Brown pitched four innings and allowed only three hits with no earned runs. He struck out eight.