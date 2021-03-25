Prep Baseball Roundup: Slocomb's Birge pitches no-hitter, earns 11 strikeouts

Cade Birge pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 batters and allowing just one walk and a hit batter in Slocomb’s 18-0 win over Houston County.
Bryson Brookshire paced the offense hit a homer and a double with four runs batted in, while Jaylen Nobles, Caulin Thomas, Josh King and Dawson Hill all had two hits and two runs batted in. Thomas had a triple, while King and Nobles had a double each among the hits. Maddox King added a hit and RBI and Birge and Jacob Spence both drove in a run.
Rehobeth 4, Headland 2: Rehobeth scored two runs in the top of the fifth and held on to beat Headland 4-2 in a Class 5A, Area 3 game.
Zachary Chandler had two hits, Tanner Wells had a single with two RBIs and Shelton Arroyo had a run-scoring double for Rehobeth. Drew Fritsche also had a RBI double. Lane Cook also had a double.
For Headland, Tyson Kirkland and Tanner Raybon had back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the third.
Parker Anderson was the winning pitcher for Rehobeth, allowing two runs and four hits over seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Vanderbilt signee Bryce Cunningham struck out 10 and allowed eight hits and four runs, only two earned, for Headland.
G.W. Long 14, Zion Chapel 3: Carson Dunlap belted a two-run homer and a two-run double and Trevor Morris had three singles with two runs batted in to pace G.W. Long in a Class 2A, Area 3 win over Zion Chapel.
Tullis Kelley, who had a single, also drove in three runs. Brant Bradley had a double and RBI and Bryson Hughes had a single and RBI. Blayne McDaniel also drove in a run. Jackson Chancey had a double and Hayes Horne, Grant Horne and Will Bush added a single each.
For Zion Chapel, Nate Braisted had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Bryce Watkins and Stetson Adcock had a single for the other hits.
Chancey was the winning pitcher, striking out six over three innings and allowing four hits. Avery Roberts worked the last two innings, retiring all six batters on strikeouts and allowing one hit.
Houston Academy 15-10, Carroll 0-2: Houston Academy swept Carroll 15-0, 10-2.
In the opener, J.T. Pitchford fired a four-inning, two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks.
The Raider offense was led by Hughes Dean with two hits and three runs batted in and Max Burgreen with two hits, one a double, and two RBIs. Walker Elliot and Anson Simera both drove in two runs as did J.T. Ackerman and Jack Waller, who both had a single.
Alex Brighton had a double and Stinson Draper a single for Carroll.
In game two, Pitchford had three singles, while Sawyer Jones and Wade Shelley had two hits each with Shelley driving in a run. Griffin McGee and Sheldon Ott both had a hit and two RBI and Will Wells had a hit and RBI.
Dalton Mathis pitched five hitless and scoreless innings with three strikeouts and five walks to pick up the win.
Carroll, which got a hit and a run in the sixth inning, had a single from Brodie Lowery.
Ariton 13-8, Elba 0-0: Ariton swept Class 2A, Area 3 foe Elba 13-0 and 8-0.
In the opener, Nash Evans had three hits, one a double, and drove in six runs and Landon Tyler had two hits, one a homer, and three runs batted in Ariton’s win.
Phenix Griffin had three hits with one runs batted in, Jackson Baker had two hits, one a triple, and Jay Cook had a single with two RBI. Connor Thrash also had two hits.
Griffin pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts and only one walk.
In game two, Evans pitched a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and one walk.
Offensively, Evans had a double with three runs batted in, Baker had two hits, while Landon Thrash, Landon Tyler and Griffin all had single and RBI each.
Patrick Whit Shehee had a single for the lone Elba hit.
Kinston 8, Samson 4: Hunter Hughes struck out seven and scattered six hits and four runs, only two earned, over seven innings in the Class 1A, Area 2 win.
Offensively for Kinston, Owen Patterson had a three-run triple and Hughes Tripp Hawthorne and CJ Lunsford all had a single and RBI each.
Ashford 14, Geneva 13: Ashford scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 14-13 win over Geneva in a Class 4A, Area 2 game.
Trailing 13-11, Bryson Decker and Hunter Knight singled to open the Ashford seventh and back-to-back doubles by Mason Farmer and Brant Cochran scored Decker and Knight to tie the game. After a strikeout, Cochran stole third and scored on an error on the play.
Ashford, which had 14 hits, was led by Cochran, who had three hits with two doubles and five runs batted in, and by Knight, who had three hits and two RBI. Decker and Lawrence had two hits each. Zane Alford and Devan Seay both added a hit and RBI.
For Geneva, Trent Spann had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Timothy McReynolds also had two hits. Preston Garner had a double and two runs batted in and Reed Wilson and Tayshun McReynolds both had a hit and RBI.
Cottonwood 6, Geneva County 3: Brody Morris scattered five hits and three runs, while striking out four on the mound and had two singles on offense in the Bears’ Class 2A, Area 2 win.
Alan Jones had two hits, one a RBI double, and Anthony Anderson had a double for Cottonwood. The McCardles – brothers Austin and Ethan and cousin Dylan – all had a single each.
For Geneva County, Will Birdsong had two singles, while Caleb McCall had a run-scoring single. Holden Hunter and JP Beasley had a single each.
Eufaula 6-7, Valley 0-11: Eufaula split a doubleheader with Valley, winning the opener 6-0, but losing the second game 11-7, in Class 6A, Area 4 play.
In the opener, Isaiah Mayes pitched a five-hit shutout with three strikeouts. Hess Horne had two hits, while Slade Seaborn had a triple and RBI, Brayden Price had a single with three runs batted in and Richard Birch Cochran a single and RBI. Ethan Black added a double.
In game two, Valley broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the fifth and held on for an 11-7 win.
For Eufaula, Haden Caldwell had three hits and Richard Birch Cochran had two hits with an RBI and Hunter Cochran had a two-run double, Xavier Peterson a RBI double and Brody Ingram and Horne had a single and RBI each.