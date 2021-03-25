Prep Baseball Roundup: Slocomb's Birge pitches no-hitter, earns 11 strikeouts

Offensively for Kinston, Owen Patterson had a three-run triple and Hughes Tripp Hawthorne and CJ Lunsford all had a single and RBI each.

Ashford 14, Geneva 13: Ashford scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 14-13 win over Geneva in a Class 4A, Area 2 game.

Trailing 13-11, Bryson Decker and Hunter Knight singled to open the Ashford seventh and back-to-back doubles by Mason Farmer and Brant Cochran scored Decker and Knight to tie the game. After a strikeout, Cochran stole third and scored on an error on the play.

Ashford, which had 14 hits, was led by Cochran, who had three hits with two doubles and five runs batted in, and by Knight, who had three hits and two RBI. Decker and Lawrence had two hits each. Zane Alford and Devan Seay both added a hit and RBI.

For Geneva, Trent Spann had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Timothy McReynolds also had two hits. Preston Garner had a double and two runs batted in and Reed Wilson and Tayshun McReynolds both had a hit and RBI.

Cottonwood 6, Geneva County 3: Brody Morris scattered five hits and three runs, while striking out four on the mound and had two singles on offense in the Bears’ Class 2A, Area 2 win.