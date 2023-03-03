Evan Sorrells pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk to spark Slocomb’s 13-0 win over Geneva County in high school baseball action on Friday.

Bryson Brookshire had two hits, including a double, and also had a RBI sac fly for Slocomb. Sorrells had a two-run double, Gage Giland had a single and two RBI and Jaxon Langham had a run-scoring single. Cayleb Andrews and Maddox King both had a sac fly RBI. Braylon Miller had two runs batted in and Drew Hatton one RBI.

Though no-hit, Geneva County had three base runners – Owen Carpenter drew a walk in the second, Noah Williams was hit by a pitch in the third and Logan McLin was hit by a pitch in the fourth.

Houston Academy 13, Rehobeth 3: The Shelley brothers, Wade and Wyatt, combined for five hits and five runs batted in to lead the Raiders.

Wade Shelley belted two home runs and drove in four runs, while Wyatt Shelley had three hits, one a triple, with one run batted in.

Also for HA, J.T. Pitchford and Will Wells had a run-scoring single each, Max Hawker had a RBI sacrifice fly, while Hughes Dean had a run batted in off a bases loaded walk and Adam Boyd had a RBI off a ground out. Pitchford and Hawker had two hits each.

For Rehobeth, Matt Hannah and Jackson Sexton had two hits each and JC Chumney hit a solo homer. Colton Trotter and Jacob Adkins both added a RBI single.

Pitchford was the winning pitcher, though he had a crazy pitching line. Over five innings, he struck out 10 with one walk, but also allowed 10 hits and three runs.

Providence Christian 6, Dothan 3: The Eagles cashed in on six Dothan errors in downing the Wolves.

The Eagles had only four hits – a single each from Matt Dave Snell, Chapel Stickler, Harrison Mims and CJ Sullivan. Mims and Sullivan drove in a run each. Porter Dykes also had a RBI.

Dothan had seven hits with seven players having one each. Chris Davis had a two-run single and Stokes Hallford had a double to highlight the offense.

Mims was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over six innings and allowing one unearned run and four hits.

Enterprise 10, Liberty County (Fla.) 7: The Wildcats scored seven runs in the third inning and held off Liberty County late for the win.

Drew Shiver had three hits, Cayden Boutwell had two hits with one run batted in and Mikey Vanderheyden had a two-run double and a RBI sac fly to lead EHS. Walker Turner had a RBI double and a sac fly RBI and Brady Richardson added a RBI sac fly.

Austin Chappell was the winning pitcher. He struck out six over five innings and allowed five hits and two earned runs.

Ariton 6, Hueytown 5: At the Perfect Game Tournament, the Purple Cats held off a Hueytown threat in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win.

Ariton led 6-3 going to the last half of the seventh, but the Gophers scored twice and had runners at the corners, but reliever Austin Evans got a fly out to Landon Tyler to end the game.

Caden Collier, who had two hits, and Paxton Steed both hit solo homers for Ariton. Connor Thrash and Phenix Griffin both had two hits with Thrash earning a double and also driving in a run. Lawson Leger earned a key two-run single in the top of the seventh inning. Dalton Murphy had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Evans was the winning pitcher in relief, working the last two innings.

Carroll 12, Zion Chapel 3: Wells Ganey earned a three-run double and a two-run homer to lead Carroll’s offense.

Coleman Brauer had a two-run double, Stinson Draper and Konner Thomas both had a RBI double and Jackson Skillbred had a run-scoring single and a RBI sac fly. Mason Wimberley added a RBI on bases-loaded walk.

Draper finished with three hits and Ganey, Thomas and Caleb Edwards had two each.

Coleman was the winning pitcher, throwing 3 2/3 shutout innings in relief with four hits allowed and three strikeouts.

For Zion Chapel, Austin Jordan had a RBI sac fly and Mason Stuart had a double.

Abbeville Christian 8, Escambia Academy 6: At the Lowndes Academy Tournament, Connor Jones earned a RBI sacrifice fly and a two-run homer and also saved the game in relief in the last inning to spark ACA’s win.

The Generals fell behind 3-0, but surged ahead 8-3 before the Cougars rallied to pull within two. They put a runner on in the seventh, but Jones got three straight outs to finish it.

Reid Quincy and Cole Goodson both added a RBI single for the Generals.

Autauga Academy 3, Abbeville Christian 0: At the Lowndes Academy Tournament, the Generals were shutout on three hits by Autauga Academy.

Reid Quincy had two singles and Justin Murphy had a single for the three ACA hits.

Connor Hutto struck out seven over five innings, giving up six hits and three runs, while walking five. Connor Jones pitched two scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits.