Prep Baseball Roundup: Steed’s big day sparks Ariton win over Northside Methodist

Hess Horne had two singles and two runs batted in and Ingram had two hits with his one RBI. Bryce Hinton added a single and RBI.

Ingram was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing the last three innings and giving up three hits and three runs, while striking out two and walking three.

In game two, Richard Birch Cochran had two hits and four runs batted in, Slade Seaborn had a hit with three RBI and Horne had three hits, including two doubles. Hinton had two doubles with one RBI and Ethan Black and Haden Caldwell both had two singles. Daniel Clayton also had a RBI.

Parker Littlefield pitched three scoreless innings and allowed only two hits for Eufaula.

Cottonwood 12, Geneva County 11: Cottonwood let a big lead slip away Saturday, but rebounded to win in walk-off fashion over Geneva County 12-11 in a Class 2A, Area 2 high school baseball game in Cottonwood.

The Bears roared to an 8-1 lead through four innings, but four walks, two errors, two hit batters and a pass ball helped the Bulldogs to 10 runs in the top of the fifth and an 11-8 lead.

Cottonwood scored two in the bottom half of the fifth and one in the sixth to tie the game going to the seventh.