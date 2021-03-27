Prep Baseball Roundup: Steed’s big day sparks Ariton win over Northside Methodist

Paxton Steed’s run-scoring single scored Phenix Griffin to give Ariton a walk-off 8-7 win over Northside Methodist and cap a big day for Steed Saturday afternoon in high school baseball action in Ariton.
The two teams had been tied at 7 all since the end of the fourth inning and had to go one extra inning to decide it.
The game-winning hit finished off a big performance by Steed, who added a three-run double and a RBI groundout for five total runs batted in and also picked up the pitching win in relief. He pitched five innings of scoreless ball with four hits allowed, five strikeouts and one walk.
Jackson Blair added a sac fly RBI for Ariton, which got three hits from Connor Thrash and two each from Landon Thrash, Griffin, Steed and Caden Collier.
Northside Methodist was led by three-hit games by Gant Underwood, Cason Eubanks and Carson Dykes. Underwood had a pair of run-scoring singles and Eubanks and Harrison Hicks both had a run-scoring single. Landon Johnson added a RBI double.
Eufaula 5-11, Holtville 3-3: Eufaula swept Holtville, 5-3 and 11-3, at Holtville.
The Tigers won the opener in extra innings, scoring twice in the top of the eighth off a run-scoring single by Brody Ingram and RBI double by Browning Anderson.
Hess Horne had two singles and two runs batted in and Ingram had two hits with his one RBI. Bryce Hinton added a single and RBI.
Ingram was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing the last three innings and giving up three hits and three runs, while striking out two and walking three.
In game two, Richard Birch Cochran had two hits and four runs batted in, Slade Seaborn had a hit with three RBI and Horne had three hits, including two doubles. Hinton had two doubles with one RBI and Ethan Black and Haden Caldwell both had two singles. Daniel Clayton also had a RBI.
Parker Littlefield pitched three scoreless innings and allowed only two hits for Eufaula.
Cottonwood 12, Geneva County 11: Cottonwood let a big lead slip away Saturday, but rebounded to win in walk-off fashion over Geneva County 12-11 in a Class 2A, Area 2 high school baseball game in Cottonwood.
The Bears roared to an 8-1 lead through four innings, but four walks, two errors, two hit batters and a pass ball helped the Bulldogs to 10 runs in the top of the fifth and an 11-8 lead.
Cottonwood scored two in the bottom half of the fifth and one in the sixth to tie the game going to the seventh.
Anthony Anderson led off the Bears’ seventh with a single and stole second. Kadien Bedsole laid down a sacrifice bunt to move to Anderson to throw and Anderson scored the game-winning run when the throw on the bunt went shooting past the first baseman.
Eighth grader Braylon Morris was a star for the Bears, coming in relief and pitching 2 1/3 innings of scoreless ball with only one hit allowed to pick up the pitching win. He struck out three.
Austin McCardle sparked the Bears’ offense with four hits, one a double, and four runs batted in. Anderson had two hits and Alan Jones and Ethan McCardle both added a RBI single.
Chandler Enfinger had a two-run single and Hunter Holden had a RBI single for Geneva County. Evan Sorrells had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.