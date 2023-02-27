Paxton Steed’s three-run double sparked a four-run fourth inning and helped Ariton erase a one-run deficit in a 6-4 win over Opp in high school baseball action Monday in Opp.

Steed’s double scored Connor Thrash, Landon Tyler and Lawson Leger, who reached on two errors and a hit by pitch to start the inning. The Steed hit put Ariton up 5-3 and both teams added a run to make the final 6-4.

Ariton held off a last-inning threat by Opp, which put runners at second and third with nobody out in the seventh inning. However, Austin Evans entered in relief and got three straight strikeouts to end the game.

Coleman Bragg had two singles and a RBI and both Phenix Griffin (sac fly) and Aven Cook (sacrifice) had a RBI each for Ariton.

For Opp, Robbie Gafford and Riley Day were both 2-for-3 with Gafford earning a double. Colby Ballard added a double and RBI. John Helms pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing just one earned run and one hit, while striking out two.

Rehobeth 5, Pike Liberal Arts 0: Colton Trotter struck out 10 and allowed only two hits and a run in a seven-inning shutout to lead Rehobeth over Pike Liberal Arts.

Jackson Sexton hit two hits, including a two-run homer, and a double, JC Chumney had a RBI single and Jake Franklin had a run batted in on a ground out and also had a double for Rehobeth.

KC Bradford had a double and Payne Jeffcoat a single for the long Pike Lib hits.

Providence Christian 13, Wicksburg 2: The Eagles earned five doubles among nine hits to pace a 13-2 win over Wicksburg.

Brooks Canady had two doubles and drove in a run and both Chapel Sticker and Chance Smith had a double and two runs batted in. Andrew Owen had the other double plus one RBI.

Matt Dave Snell added two singles and two RBI, Harrison Mims had a single with two RBI and Porter Dykes had a single and one run batted in.

Dykes was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings in the five-inning game. He struck out seven, while allowing one unearned run, four hits and three walks. Seth Clack pitched the final inning.

For Wicksburg, Maddox Burkhardt and Seth Williams had two hits each and Eason Dean had a RBI sac fly.

Goshen 6, Samson 4: Brody Wilkes entered in relief with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning and preserved the win with a strikeout and fly out.

Andrew Galloway was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 over 6 1/3 innings and allowing four runs, only two earned, and five hits.

Tyler McClendon had three hits, including a double and a triple, Peyton Stamey had two hits, one a triple, with two RBI and Galloway had a RBI triple for Goshen.

Brody Mixon had two hits and a RBI for Samson.

Junior High

Providence Christian 6-4, Enterprise 3-2: Providence Christian swept a doubleheader over Enterprise, winning 6-3 in the opener and 4-2 in the second game.

In the opener, Hudson Deer had two doubles and Jackson Rillano and Jeremy Dean both had two singles. John Carter Cole added a double.

In game two, Rillano had a double and two RBI and Deer had two singles and a double.

Logan Hagler was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out seven over 4 2/3 innings. Grayson Creel was the winner in game two, striking out six over four innings.