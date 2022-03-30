PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Steele, Headland slam Rehobeth to clinch area title

Mason Steele and the Headland Rams had a big day on Wednesday – and celebrated an area-clinching victory in the process.

Steele went 3-for-3 at the plate, including a grand slam homer, and drove in seven runs, sparking the state ranked No. 2 Rams to a 15-5 win over the state sixth-ranked Rehobeth Rebels at Headland’s Douglas Park to clinch the Class 5A, Area 3 regular-season title.

The Rams, who swept the two-game series with Rehobeth, finished play in the three-team area with a 4-0 record. Rehobeth (2-2) finished the area as the runner-up. Both teams will advance to the state playoffs next month. Overall, Headland improved to 12-1, while Rehobeth dropped to 12-6.

Steele hit his grand slam homer to right-center field during a five-run second inning. He added a run-scoring single during a five-run third as the Rams built a 10-3 lead. Steele also had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the fifth. He added a single in his first at-bat.

Eliot Griffin earned three singles and drove in one run and Trent Weatherly had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Evan Taylor had two singles and Bryce Gover hit a two-run homer. Reigh Jordan, Trey Scott and Parker Littlefield all had a single and RBI.

Tanner Taylor earned the pitching win, going all five innings and allowing four hits and four runs, while striking out six.

Shelton Arroyo had a big day for Rehobeth, belting a pair of homers and driving in four runs. Zachary Hannah added a double, while Zach Chandler drove in a run.

Phil Campbell 8, Enterprise 5 (8 innings): At the Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores, Enterprise fell to Class 3A No. 2 ranked Phil Campbell to finish the tournament with a 4-1 record.

Phil Campbell scored three runs in the top of the eighth to win the game.

Drew Shiver led the Wildcats with three hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs. Brady Richardson had a RBI triple and Tysen Cole had a hit and RBI.

Cottonwood 19, Abbeville 0: Braylon Morris pitched a three-inning no hitter with seven strikeouts in the Bears’ win over the Yellow Jackets.

Offensively, Clete Meadows had two singles and drove in four runs and Austin Miller had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs. Allen Jones had a triple with two RBI, Kaidin Bedsole had a single with three RBI and Ethan McCardle had three singles with one RBI. Dylan McCardle added two singles.

Late Tuesday

Dothan rallies past No. 1 ranked Auburn: Dothan scored a run in the sixth and three in the bottom of the seventh to earn a come-from-behind walk-off 5-4 win over No. 1 ranked Auburn in high school baseball action on Tuesday night at Dothan High.

Trailing 4-2 going into the bottom of the ninth, Connor Davis singled in Stokes Hallford and Blake Wynn to tie the game. An error on a ground ball by Hunter Whitman put runners at first and third and Haze McCorkel delivered a game-winning single to left to score Davis.

The Wolves had seven hits in the win, including two by Mark Padilla. Wynn had a double.

Ethan Johnston got the win in relief, pitching a scoreless and hitless seventh inning. Landon Jenkins went six innings and allowed only four hits and three earned runs. He struck out two.

Opp 8, Eufaula 4: At the Butch Youmans Tournament, Walt Spurlin went all seven innings, scattering nine hits, not allowing an earned run, and striking out nine for the Bobcats.

Terry Davis was 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI and Ethan Cox was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Tanner Burlison was 1-for-2 with two RBI.

Bryce Hinton had three hits for Eufaula. Jacob Jackson had two doubles and two RBI and Slade Seaborn had two hits, one a double. Haden Caldwell added a single and RBI.

Opp 17, Kinston 0: Tanner Hall struck out 11 over five innings and allowed only one hit and three walks during a complete-game performance to help Opp win its own tournament and improve to 16-4 overall.

Offensively, Ethan Cox had two triples and drove in five runs, while Cody Walsh, Kade Taylor and Jackson Pierce all had a single and drove in a run.

Tripp Hawthorne had a single for the lone Kinston hit.

Eufaula 10, Straughn 5: At the Butch Youmans Tournament in Opp, Jacob Jackson had three hits, while Birch Cochran, Bryce Hinton, Isaiah Meyers, Slade Seaborn and Haden Caldwell had two hits each.

Copeland Cotton went five innings for the win, scattering nine hits and five runs, while striking out four.

Luverne 9, New Brockton 8: At the Butch Youmans Tournament, Luverne scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to overcome an 8-2 deficit and beat the Gamecocks.

For New Brockton, Kaden Cupp was 3-for-3 with two triples and three runs batted in and Dawson Peacock was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI. Jaxon Whitworth had two hits with a RBI and Drew Cashin had a double and RBI.

Straughn 12, New Brockton 4: At the Butch Youmans Tournament, the Gamecocks fell to the Tigers.

Drew Cashin was 3-for-4 and Colton McClenny had two doubles and drove in three for New Brockton. Dawson Peacock also had two hits, one a double, and drove in one run.

Kinston 9, W.S. Neal 8: At the Butch Youmans Tournament, the Bulldogs edged W.S. Neal. No details were available.

Geneva wins two: At the Butch Youmans Tournament, Geneva defeated Clarke County 17-2 and Greenville. No details were available.

Enterprise 12, Shoals Christian 0: Austin Chappell and Payton Easterling combined on a five-inning, two hit-shutout with eight strikeouts in the Wildcat win on Tuesday.

Chappell went four innings and allowed both hits, while striking out five. Easterling worked the last inning and struck out three, while walking one.

Owen Burrow had two hits and two RBI and Noah Loy and Will Powell both had two hits with one RBI. Loy had a double among his hits. Drew Shiver added a hit and RBI.

Cottonwood 8, Ashford 6: Eli Gilley had a double and two RBI and Clete Meadows had a single with two RBI to lead Cottonwood’s offense.

Allen Jones had a double and a single and Dylan McCardle had two singles. Braylon Morris added a single and RBI.

Kaidin Bedsole was the winning pitcher, striking out four over four innings. Ry Andrews picked up a three-inning save, striking out five.