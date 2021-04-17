Prep baseball roundup: Steele helps Headland past Marbury

Mason Steele had two hits, including a double, and drove in two for the Rams as Headland defeated Marbury 8-2 on Saturday in baseball action.

Tanner Taylor and Tyson Kirkland each had two hits with an RBI, while Tanner Raybon had a hit and an RBI. Reigh Jordan collected two hits and also picked up the win on the mound. He pitched four innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts.

Taylor pitched two innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.

Headland scored two runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Smiths Station 8, Dothan 2: Bauer Sharp had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs for the Wolves in the loss.

Te’Relle George-Mills also had two hits against Smiths Station, which scored four in the first inning and three in the second to take the early advantage.