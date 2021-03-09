Prep Baseball Roundup: Three Dothan pitchers combine on perfect game against Charles Henderson

Pitchers Te’Relle George-Mills, Chase Allsup and Hunter Whitman combined on a five-inning perfect game and the Wolves offense scored eight runs in the first inning to spark a 13-0 win over Charles Henderson.
George-Mills and Allsup both pitched two innings with George-Mills striking out three of the six batters he faced and Allsup fanning five of six batters he faced. Whitman pitched the last inning, striking out one.
Offensively, Ty Fundum belted a three-run home rand a two-double for five runs batted in. Cater Fanning had a three-run triple and Blake Wynn and Matthew Omohundro both had a two-run single. George-Mills added a RBI single.
Wynn, Allsup, Bauer Sharp and Fundum had two hits each.
Enterprise 10, Providence Christian 7: The Wildcats pounded out 19 hits with eight players with at least two hits in the win over PCS.
Jack Williams and Tristan Bartling both had three hits and drove in a run. CJ Wilkerson, Noah Loy, Payton Easterling, Bowen Beckham, Will Powell and Trey Cavanaugh all had two hits. Wilkerson, Easterling and Powell all drove in two runs. Parker Session added a triple and a RBI.
G.W. Long 9, Northside Methodist 0: Brody Walker pitched a seven-inning, three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and Jackson Chauncey had three hits, one a double, and four runs batted in to pace G.W. Long.
Grant Horne drove in two runs and Brant Bailey and Hayes Horne both had one RBI for the Rebels. Trevor Morris, Walker, Carson Dunlap and Blayne McDaniel had a single each.
The Knights got a single each from Landon Johnson, Carson Dykes and Cole Dykes.
G.W. Long goes 2-2: Long went 2-2 at the Hank Aaron Classic in Mobile over the weekend, losing to Mobile Christian 21-15 and UMS-Wright 10-0 before beating Citronelle 12-1 Baker 8-6.
Walker had four hits, including three doubles, and five runs batted in the loss to Mobile Christian and added three hits and two RBI against Citronelle. He added a RBI against Baker, giving him eight for the weekend.
Chauncey was the winning pitcher against Citronelle, striking out nine and allowing two hits over six innings. McDaniel was the winner against Baker, striking out eight and scattering eight hits. He struck out the final two batters with the tying run on base.
Rehobeth 13, Ashford 1: Shelton Arroyo struck out nine and allowed only one hit and one run over five innings and Rehobeth scored seven runs in the third to pull away.
Offensively for Rehobeth, Joel Watkins, Tanner Wells and Zachary Chandler had two hits each with Wells driving in two runs and Watkins and Chandler one each. Peyton Stephens had a double and drove in four runs during the game. Lane Cook and Dustin Roberts both had a hit and RBI.
Mason Famer had a single for Ashford’s lone hit.
Opp 9, Brantley 3: Tray Boutwell had three hits and drove in two runs, Lane Ballard had two doubles and a RBI and Hal Smithart added a single and RBI to lead Opp.
Walt Spurlin picked up the pitching win, allowing just two runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two. Jackson Pierce worked the last 2 1/3 innings, giving up just one unearned run and three hits, while striking out two.
Late Monday
Early County 5, Carroll 0: The Eagles were shutout on five hits by Early County twins Tyler and Tanner Williams.
Tyler went the first six innings, striking out seven and allowing the five hits. Tanner Williams struck out the side in the seventh inning.
Judson Patterson and Coleman Brauer had two hits each for Carroll and Charles Dilbeck had a single for the other hit for the Eagles.
Gaines Harrell led the Bobcat offense, earning two hits, one a double, and driving in three runs. Ashytn Grimes added two singles and Dylan Hatton had a hit and a RBI.
Junior Varsity
Dothan 14, Charles Henderson 4: Dothan scored seven runs in the third to overcome a 3-2 deficit and coasted to the win.
Eli Moore had a single and drove in three runs and Cole Ethridge had a hit with two runs batted in. Hunter Williams, Max Conley and Tucker Watkins had a hit and RBI each.
Connor Cody, Tucker Bryant and Conley combined to allow only four hits and not allow an earned run. Cody, the starter, gave up three hits and three runs, though none were earned, over 2 2/3 innings and struck out four. Bryant pitched a 1 1/3 and struck out two and Conley got the final three outs and allowed an unearned run and a hit.
Houston Academy 8-15, Carroll 2-2: Houston Academy swept Carroll 8-2 and 15-2.
In the opener, Wyatt Shelley had two doubles and two runs batted in, Will Wells had a double and two RBI and Adam Boyd had a double with one RBI. Wade Shelley added a double.
In game two, Wyatt Shelley was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI and Logan Boothe had a triple and two runs batted in. Will Wells had a double and a triple with one RBI and Wade Shelley had two singles with one RBI. Griffin McGee earned a double with two RBI. Bryce Dykes also drove in two runs and Max Hawker one.
Wyatt Shelley was the winning pitcher in the opener, striking out three over two innings. Boothe struck out four in two relief innings. Boyd was the winning pitcher in game two, striking out six over three innings. Cam Dyer pitched the last inning, striking out two.
Dale County 6-11, Geneva County 7-0: Dale County earned a split, beating Geneva County in the second game 11-0 after the Bulldogs won the opener 7-6.
For Dale County in its win, Brady Lewis was the winning pitcher, allowing only one hits and two walks, while striking out two over three innings. Gary Culver had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Maddox Weed and Junior Smith both had two this and Kade Smith had a two-run single.
In the opening game, Junior Smith had three hits, one a double, and two runs batted in. Weed had a two-run single and Will Hartzog had a double.
Opp 1-12, W.S. Neal 0-2: Opp swept W.S. Neal 1-0 and 12-2.
In the opener, Nelson Hall pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with five strikeouts. Offensively, Jake Coon, Colby Ballard, and Andrew Danford all had a single and Jase Stanley drove in the other run, bringing home Hotl Blair.
In game two, Stanley was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, Cook was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI and Terry Davis added two singles and two RBI.
John Helms, the winning pitcher, struck out six over four innings and allowed only two hits and two runs.
Junior High
Brantley 5, Opp 4: Six errors doomed Opp in the one-run loss.