Prep Baseball Roundup: Three Dothan pitchers combine on perfect game against Charles Henderson

Eli Moore had a single and drove in three runs and Cole Ethridge had a hit with two runs batted in. Hunter Williams, Max Conley and Tucker Watkins had a hit and RBI each.

Connor Cody, Tucker Bryant and Conley combined to allow only four hits and not allow an earned run. Cody, the starter, gave up three hits and three runs, though none were earned, over 2 2/3 innings and struck out four. Bryant pitched a 1 1/3 and struck out two and Conley got the final three outs and allowed an unearned run and a hit.

Houston Academy 8-15, Carroll 2-2: Houston Academy swept Carroll 8-2 and 15-2.

In the opener, Wyatt Shelley had two doubles and two runs batted in, Will Wells had a double and two RBI and Adam Boyd had a double with one RBI. Wade Shelley added a double.

In game two, Wyatt Shelley was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI and Logan Boothe had a triple and two runs batted in. Will Wells had a double and a triple with one RBI and Wade Shelley had two singles with one RBI. Griffin McGee earned a double with two RBI. Bryce Dykes also drove in two runs and Max Hawker one.