PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Whitman, Dothan power over Ariton

Hunter Whitman hit two homers and went 4-for-4 with five runs batted in and the Wolves held off an Ariton rally to take an 8-6 win.

Dothan led 8-2 going to the bottom of the sixth before the Purple Cats scored a run in the sixth and three in the seventh to close the gap. Ariton had runners at first and second with two outs when catcher Carter Davis threw out a runner trying to steal third base to end the game.

Mark Padilla was 3-for-5 with two runs batted in, Blake Wynn had two hits, including a solo homer, and Connor Cody had two hits, one a double, to lead Dothan.

Hunter Williams was the winning pitcher, going six innings, allowing six hits and three runs, only one earned. He struck out two and walked one. After Max Conley ran into problems in the seventh, Cole Hewett came in for a save, thanks to the caught stealing.

Lawson Leger had two hits for Ariton, including a triple. Connor Thrash drove in two runs.

Providence Christian 7, Charles Henderson 3: Harrison Mims and Porter Dykes both had two singles with a RBI to lead the Eagle win.

Jake Smith added a RBI double and Chapel Sticker had two singles.

Matt Dave Snell picked up the pitching win, working four innings and allowing one earned run and striking out three. Samuel Farris pitched two innings, striking out three and allowing two runs, only one earned, and Chance Smith worked the final inning, striking out one.

Parker Adams and Brady Huner had a RBI single each for Charles Henderson. Cobie Cantlow added a RBI bases-loaded walk and Brody Wilks had a double.

Wicksburg 4, Houston Academy 3: Wicksburg took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning and held on to defeat Houston Academy 4-3 on Thursday in high school baseball action at Northcutt Field in Dothan.

On Thursday, Jackson Glover got the victory on the mound. He scattered eight hits, struck out nine and walked two in going the distance.

Glover also had an RBI at the plate with a single, as did Maddox Burkhardt and Drew Colon.

After the Raiders scored three in the bottom of the seventh, Glover got a game-ending double play after a 12-pitch battle with Sheldon Ott in finishing off the victory.

Wicksburg scored three runs in the third and added a needed insurance run in the seventh before holding off the HA rally.

For the Raiders, Tucker Jackson, Wade Shelley and Sawyer Jones had two hits each. JT Pitchford had a two-run single and Jack Waller a RBI single.

Jackson struck out 10 and allowed four runs and five hits over seven innings.

Geneva County 25, Houston County 0: Five Bulldogs combined on a five-inning no-hitter and the Bulldogs scored 20 runs in the third to win the Class 2A, Area 2 game.

Grayson Bell, Parker Hughes, Hunter Adams, JP Beasley and Caden Hutchings all pitched one inning in the no-hitter. Hutchins struck out three, while Bell, Adams and Beasley had two each. Hughes had one strikeout. Adams walked one for the only Lion baserunner in the game.

Offensively, Hughes was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in, Holden Hunter was 3-for-4 with a double and five runs batted in and Jackson Stewart and Adams both had three hits and two RBI. Bell and Beasley both added two hits with Bell driving in two runs and Beasley one.

Chipley (Fla.) 2, Abbeville Christian 0: The Generals were shutout and limited to five hits by the Tigers in a game at Eagle Stadium in Ozark.

The five hits were singles each by Connor Hutto, Justin Murphy, Connor Jones, Brandon Early and Titus McCreight.

Garrett Money pitched four innings and allowed only two hits and one unearned run with one strikeout and four walks. Boone Sumlar worked 2 1/3, giving up just one run and three hits, while striking out three and walking two. Early got the final two outs, one on a strikeout.

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian 5, Charles Henderson 4: Calvin McClintock had a walk-off two-run double to give the Eagles the win over the Trojans.

McClintock was also the winning pitcher, entering in relief in the fifth inning, allowing two hits and no runs. Andrew Owen started and went four innings, giving up three hits and striking out three.

Graham Davis had a triple and Hudson Cannon had a single.