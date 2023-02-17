Wicksburg defeated Carroll 5-0 on Friday in high school baseball action.
Three Panthers combined on the mound for the shutout.
Drew Colon pitched the first three innings and struck out three. Caleb Turvin pitched the next three and didn’t allow a hit and struck out two. Sam Craft pitched the final inning and struck out two.
Maddox Burkhardt and Gabe Glover each had an RBI. Tyler Williams went 2-for-2 and Jacob Cox singled.
Pike Road 12, Opp 5: For Opp, Robbie Gafford went 2-for-3, Jase Stanley had two RBIs and Andrew Danford drove in a run.