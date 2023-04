Maddox Burkhardt had a two-run homer, Jacob Cox doubled and tripled with three RBIs and Drew Colon had two doubles and three RBIs as Wicksburg won at Samson, 15-2, on Monday.

Easton Dean struck out eight in four innings pitched and Gabe Glover recorded two strikeouts in one inning.

Glover also drove in two runs with a hit, while Tyler Campbell singled in two runs and Seth Williams had two hits and an RBI.