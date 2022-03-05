PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg downs St. Luke's

Jackson Glover gave up one hit in four innings pitched and struck out 10 for as Wicksburg defeated St. Luke's 14-0 on Saturday.
Wicksburg had nine hits in the game, led by Payton Crutchfield, who was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Will Hanners, who drove in two runs.
Carroll 8, Foley 1: Stinson Draper went the distance on the mound, striking out four.
Draper also doubled in three runs and Bryce Coleman doubled in a run.
Enterprise 10, James Clemens 9 (8 innings): Hours before the school’s two basketball teams played in the state championship in Birmingham, the two meet in baseball in nearby Jasper with Enterprise winning on a walk-off RBI double by Will Powell in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Powell was 3-for-4 with his game-winning RBI, while Brady Richardson had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs for the Wildcats. Tysen Cole also had two hits and Payton Easterling had a two-run homer and AT Wilkerson had two hits, one a double, and two RBI.
Cherokee (Ga.) 7, G.W. Long 0: In the Perfect Game Showdown tournament in Birmingham, Mikey Vanderheyden, Brant Brady and Bryson McCrea each had hits for the Rebels
On Friday, G.W. Long beat Glencoe 10-0 as Brody Walker got the win on the mound with eight strikeouts and allowed two hits.
Hayes Horne had two singles and two RBIs, Trevor Morris, Blayne McDaniel and Walker each singled in two runs, Jackson Chancey doubled, Vanderheyden had an RBI and Jackson Dasinger singled.