Prep baseball roundup: Wicksburg gets two big wins

WICKSBURG – Zeke Kelley singled in the game-winning run as Wicksburg scored three times in the bottom of the eighth to rally past Northside Methodist Academy 7-6 on Saturday in high school baseball action.
With the game tied 4-4 after seven innings, the Knights scored two times in the top of the eighth before the Panthers battled back to win it.
Kelly had three hits in the game, including two doubles, and drove in four runs.
Eli Williams had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs.
For NMA, Jacob Baker had two hits and three BRIs and Landon Johnson had a hit and two RBIs. Justice Hallman added a hit and an RBI, while Carson Dykes had two hits, including a double. Gant Underwood and Cole Dykes each had two hits.
Sawyer Rivenbark pitched 4.2 innings to get the win. He had seven strikeouts.
Wicksburg 2, Ariton 0: Jackson Glover threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts in helping Wicksburg defeat Ariton.
The Panthers scored single runs in the second and sixth innings.
Zeke Kelly had three hits and an RBI. Eli Williams, Dawson Williams and Glover each singled.
For Ariton, Connor Thrash and Caden Collier singled.
Ariton 4, Northside Methodist 1: Caden Collier drove in two runs with a hit for the Purple Cats.
Nash Evans scattered three hits over five innings with six strikeouts.
Jackson Baker had two hits, while Phenix Griffin, Landon Thrash, Lawson Leger and Evans each added a hit.
For NMA, Carson Dykes doubled.
Houston Academy 2, G.W. Long 1: Braydon Harvin scattered seven hits and struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings in helping Houston Academy get the win.
Walker Elliott doubled in a run and Hughes Dean had a sacrifice fly RBI for the Raiders’ runs.
J.T. Ackerman had a triple, while J.T. Pitchford added a hit for HA.
Tucker Jackson recorded the final out for the save.
Charles Henderson 6, Dothan 5: Darryl Lee had three hits and an RBI for the Trojans.
Chase Allsup had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for the Wolves.
Jace Dyer had three hits and an RBI.
Headland 11, Carroll 0: Bryce Cunningham pitched a one-hitter and struck out 11 in the five-inning game.
Tanner Raybon had two hits and three RBIs for the Rams, while Nate Aplin had two hits and two RBIs and Tyson Kirkland drove in two runs with a hit.
Cottonwood sweeps: The Bears beat Abbeville 14-0 on Friday night and then beat the Yellow Jackets 16-1 on Saturday.
On Friday, Brody Morris got the win on the mound, striking out 10 over four innings.
Kaiden Bedsole had two singles and two RBIs, Caleb Butler had a double and single and Allen Jones had two singles. Austin McCardle, Ethan McCardle and Ethan Gilley each added a hit.
On Saturday, Jones had two doubles, a single and three RBIs and Morris had two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Ethan McCardle doubled, while Austin McCardle and Butler each had two singles.
Butler got the win on the mound.
Eufaula sweeps: Richard Birch Cochran had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs for the Tigers won the first game of a doubleheader 10-1. The Tigers completed the sweep with a 9-5 win in Game 2.
In the opener, Slade Seaborn had two hits and two RBIs, Browning Anderson had two hits and an RBI and Bryce Hinton drove in a run with ah it. Hunter Cochran had two hits, including a double.
Ethan Black pitched five innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Brayden Price pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout.
In the second game, Haden Caldwell had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Parker Littlefield had three hits and two RBIs and Hunter Cochran had two hits and an RBI.
Seaborn pitched five innings and struck out six in getting the win.
JV Baseball
Rehobeth 7, Carroll 0: Jacob Adkins struck out five in six innings of work in getting the win.
Colby Peterson had two hits and two RBIs for the Rebels, while Martavious Edwards had two hits and an RBI. Mack Hannah and Hunter Gibson each had two hits.
Houston Academy 11, G.W. Long 5: Cam Dyer went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Wade Shelley went 3-for-4 as the Raiders got the win. Will Wells went 2-for-4 with a double.
Adam Boyd, Wyatt Shelley and Griffin McGhee each added an RBI. Bryce Dykes, Brayden Eubanks, Jeb Daughtry and Max Hawker each collected a hit.
Dothan 6, Charles Henderson 1: Haze McCorkel, Connor Cody and Jack Coskrey each had an RBI for Dothan.
Reagan Howard allowed just one hit and struck out five in four innings on the mound and Cole Hewett didn’t allow a hit and struck out five in two innings.
Junior High
Providence Christian 7, Auburn 6: Trey Bradley had a double, single and two RBIs and Chance Smith had a two-run double for the Eagles.
C.J. Sullivan had two singles, Brooks Canady and Andrew Owen each singled in a run and Porter Dykes and Win Brock added a hit each.
Bradley allowed two hits over four innings to get the win. Brock got the save.
Providence Christian 3, Trinity 1: Charlie McGhee got an RBI on a bunt during the Eagle’s win.
Trey Bradley doubled and Win Brock singled in the win.
Chance Smith got the win in relief while pitching the final two innings in relief of Graham Davis, who struck out three.