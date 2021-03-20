Prep baseball roundup: Wicksburg gets two big wins

Cottonwood sweeps: The Bears beat Abbeville 14-0 on Friday night and then beat the Yellow Jackets 16-1 on Saturday.

On Friday, Brody Morris got the win on the mound, striking out 10 over four innings.

Kaiden Bedsole had two singles and two RBIs, Caleb Butler had a double and single and Allen Jones had two singles. Austin McCardle, Ethan McCardle and Ethan Gilley each added a hit.

On Saturday, Jones had two doubles, a single and three RBIs and Morris had two doubles, a single and two RBIs. Ethan McCardle doubled, while Austin McCardle and Butler each had two singles.

Butler got the win on the mound.

Eufaula sweeps: Richard Birch Cochran had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs for the Tigers won the first game of a doubleheader 10-1. The Tigers completed the sweep with a 9-5 win in Game 2.

In the opener, Slade Seaborn had two hits and two RBIs, Browning Anderson had two hits and an RBI and Bryce Hinton drove in a run with ah it. Hunter Cochran had two hits, including a double.

Ethan Black pitched five innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts. Brayden Price pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits with one strikeout.