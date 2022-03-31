PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Wicksburg holds off HA

Wicksburg took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning and held on to defeat Houston Academy 4-3 on Thursday in high school baseball action at Northcutt Field in Dothan.

The two teams will play again on Friday at Wicksburg beginning at 4:30 in the big area series.

On Thursday, Jackson Glover got the victory on the mound. He scattered eight hits, struck out nine and walked two in going the distance.

Glover also had an RBI at the plate with a single, as did Maddox Burkhardt and Drew Colon.

After the Raiders scored three in the bottom of the seventh, Glover got a game-ending double play after a 12-pitch battle with Sheldon Ott in finishing off the victory.

Wicksburg scored three runs in the third and added a needed insurance run in the seventh before holding off the HA rally.