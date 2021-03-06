Prep baseball roundup: Zion Chapel gets two victories

Zion Chapel scored six runs during its final two at-bats in defeating Ashford 13-8 on Saturday in high school baseball action.

The Rebels scored three in the first and three in the second innings to build an early 6-1 lead but just led 7-6 after four innings before scoring three in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Nate Braisted had a big day with four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Wes Braisted had two RBIs on a double.

Avery Pagett tripled in two runs. Bryce Watson had two hits and an RBI, while Dayne Bannin singled in a run, Mason Stewart singled in a run and Ian Herbert collected an RBI.

For Ashford, Will Hart Lawrence and Aaron Winslett each had two RBIs. Mason Farmer had two hits and an RBI and Brant Cochran drove in a run. Bryson Decker had two hits.

Zion Chapel 9, Carroll 3: Nathan Braisted struck out eight over four innings of work and allowed three hits for the Rebels. Austin Kieff Jordan allowed two hits in pitching the final three innings.

Dayne Bannin had two hits and two RBIs and Paden Boothe drove in two runs with a hit. Zakyaran Adar had a hit and an RBI.

For Carroll, Coelman Brauer, Devin Bryant and Wells Ganey each collected an RBI.