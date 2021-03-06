Prep baseball roundup: Zion Chapel gets two victories

Zion Chapel scored six runs during its final two at-bats in defeating Ashford 13-8 on Saturday in high school baseball action.
The Rebels scored three in the first and three in the second innings to build an early 6-1 lead but just led 7-6 after four innings before scoring three in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Nate Braisted had a big day with four hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Wes Braisted had two RBIs on a double.
Avery Pagett tripled in two runs. Bryce Watson had two hits and an RBI, while Dayne Bannin singled in a run, Mason Stewart singled in a run and Ian Herbert collected an RBI.
For Ashford, Will Hart Lawrence and Aaron Winslett each had two RBIs. Mason Farmer had two hits and an RBI and Brant Cochran drove in a run. Bryson Decker had two hits.
Zion Chapel 9, Carroll 3: Nathan Braisted struck out eight over four innings of work and allowed three hits for the Rebels. Austin Kieff Jordan allowed two hits in pitching the final three innings.
Dayne Bannin had two hits and two RBIs and Paden Boothe drove in two runs with a hit. Zakyaran Adar had a hit and an RBI.
For Carroll, Coelman Brauer, Devin Bryant and Wells Ganey each collected an RBI.
Ashford 12, Carroll 2: Brant Cochran doubled in two runs in the win.
Ashford scored six runs in the fourth inning to break the game open.
Cale Mixon, Mason Farmer, Aaron Winslett, London Boney and Bobby Cosby each had two hits and an RBI. Bryson Decker also drove in a run with a hit. Hunter Knight added a double.
Cosby pitched six innings and gave up five hits and struck out five.
For Carroll, Judson Patterson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Wells Ganey had a hit and an RBI.
Rehobeth 8, Northside Methodist 3: Rehobeth scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and take the victory.
Joel Watkins tripled in two runs and Tanner Wells doubled in two during the Rebels’ victory.
Shelton Arroyo had two doubles and an RBI, while Lane Cook had an RBI with a hit and Drew Fritsche had two hits.
Parker Anderson pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four hits and striking out five. Luke Strickland entered with two outs in the sixth and also pitched the seventh in recording the win.
For NMA, Jacob Baker had two hits, including a double. Gant Underwood and Landon Johnson each had an RBI.
Cottonwood 7, Dale County 3: Allen Jones had two hits and drove in three runs for the game as the Bears scored three times in the third and fourth innings to build an early 6-0 lead.
Austin McCardle had two hits and an RBI. Kaidin Bedsole and Anthony Anderson each had a single.
Brody Morris also went the distance on the mound, allowing eight hits and recording four strikeouts.
For Dale County, Nick Cogman drove in two runs with a triple. Corey Hammonds had three hits with an RBI.
Enterprise 3, Greenville 0: Parker Session drove in two runs with a hit and Bowen Beckham had two hits, including a double, and had an RBI for the Wildcats.
Austin Acreman pitch 4.2 innings and allowed three hits with four strikeouts. Lane Danford pitched two innings and allowed two hits with a strikeout.
Stanhope Elmore 3, Enterprise 2: Parker Session doubled in a run for the Wildcats.
Jack Williams and C.J. Wilkerson each had two hits. Will Powell had an RBI.
Ariton 4, Bibb County 1: Nash Evans scattered four hits over seven innings and struck out six in getting the victory.
Landon Thrash had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Jackson Baker had two hits and an RBI.
Paxton Steed, Landon Tyler and Evans each had two hits.
Opelika 8, Ariton 5: Opelika scored three in the bottom of the sixth in getting the win.
For Ariton, Landon Tyler had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Landon Thrash doubled in a run and Jackson Baker had two hits. Nash Evans doubled.
Pike Liberal 8, Lafayette Christian 6: Walker Stallworth had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Patriots.
Scott Taylor Renfroe drove in two runs with a double. Levi Sikes, Skylar Kidd, Payne Jefcoat and John Lott each had a hit and an RBI.
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth 10, Northside Methodist 7: Matt Hannah and Loftin Dillard each had three hits in the Rebels’ victory.
Colby Patterson had a hit and two RBIs and Martavious Edwards had a hit and an RBI.
Landon Corbin got the win on the mound.
Cottonwood 4, Dale County 2: Braylon Morris got the win on the mound, striking out six over five innings.
Ethan Simmons had two hits and Ethan McNeil had a double for the Bears.