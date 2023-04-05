Trey Scott struck out seven and allowed only three hits and one run and Headland’s offense pounded out 11 hits as the Rams beat Charles Henderson 9-1 to a Class 5A, Area 3 high school baseball game in Troy on Wednesday afternoon.

The win clinches the regular-season area title for Headland (17-5, 5-0).

Scott had a one-hit shutout through six innings before laboring in the seventh, allowing two hits, two walks and a run.

Logan Ivey had three hits, including a run-scoring single, while Trent Weatherly had two hits and drove in three runs off a two-run single and a sacrifice fly. Mason Steele had two hits, including a two-run double, and Parker Littlefield also had two hits. Luke Nelson added a RBI double.

For CHHS, Kellen Stewart had a run-scoring single.

Beauregard 4, Eufaula 1: The Tigers fell in the Class 5A, Area 6 contest in Beauregard, earning just five hits.

Bryce Hinton and Haden Caldwell had a double each and Copeland Cotton had a RBI sac fly for Eufaula.

Abbeville Christian 16-14, Chambers Academy 10-9: Abbeville Christian swept an AISA Class AA, Region 1, Area 1 doubleheader over Chambers Academy.

The Generals trailed in the opener 9-5 going to the sixth, but erupted for 11 runs to surge ahead. The inning, which featured 15 batters, was highlighted by a two-run double and a run-scoring single from Connor Jones and run-scoring doubles by Titus McCreight and Connor Hutto. McCreight added a RBI sac fly in the frame. Reid Quincy and Hunter Reynolds were both hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in runs and Ridge Crawford had a walk with the bases loaded for another run.

Earlier in the game, Quincy had a two-run single and Jones and Cole Goodson hit back-to-back home runs.

Jones finished with three hits and five runs batted in and Goodson had two hits with one RBI.

Jones was the winning pitcher in relief, working the last 3 2/3 innings. He scattered seven hits and allowed only two runs, while striking out two.

The sixth inning was also big in game two as ACA scored five to break away from a 9-8 lead. The Generals overcame an early 6-0 deficit to go up 8-6. A grand slam homer by Jones sparked the rally.

Hutto and Boone Sumlar both had three hits with a double. Hutto drove in one run. Justin Murphy had two hits and two RBI and Goodson had a hit with two RBI. Reynolds added a RBI single.

Hutto pitched 5 1/3 innings and got the win, striking out eight.