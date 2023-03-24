Mason Steele earned two straight strikeouts to snuff out a Carroll seventh-inning threat to tie the game and preserve a 5-4 Headland win in a Class 5A, Area 3 high school baseball game at Ozark’s Eagle Stadium.

The Rams lead 5-0, but the Eagles scored three in the sixth and one in seventh. They had the tying runner at third. Steele, who entered in relief, walked a batter before striking out the last two batters.

Steele earned four hits on offense, including two doubles, with a run batted in. Evan Taylor had three hits with one RBI and Kaleb Edwards had two hits, one a double. Luke Nelson and Logan Ivey had a single and RBI each. Bryce Gover drove in a run.

For Carroll, Wells Ganey had two hits and Kaden Baxter had a RBI double. Jackson Skillbred and Grant Houston both drove in a run.

Charles Henderson 19-7, Rehobeth 6-5: Charles Henderson swept the Class 5A, Area 3 doubleheader.

In the opener, Damien Hart belted two homers and drove in three runs, while Clay Johnson had two hits with three runs batted in and Parker Adams had two hits with two RBI. Chase Vaznaian and Cole Pugh had two hits with one RBI each. Jordan McBryde had a double with two runs batted in and Will Templin had a single and RBI. Joshua Hooten also had a run batted in.

For Rehobeth, Colton Trotter had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs and Hunter Gibson had three hits, one a double, and drove in a run. Colby Patterson and Cayden Lewis both added two hits with Patterson driving in a run.

In game two, Hart and Vaznaian both had two hits and two runs batted in with Hart earning a double and a triple. KaNeiel Lewis had two hits with one run batted in and Templin added a RBI.

For Rehobeth, Luke Odom had three hits with one run batted in and Jake Franklin and Jacob Fritsche both had two hits with one RBI. Matthew Hannah had a single and RBI.

Dale County 2-2, Geneva 0-12: Dale County won opener 2-0 before the Panthers won the second game 12-2.

In the Warriors’ win, Aiden Cain pitched a three hitter with eight strikeouts. Maddox Weed and Jessie Pelham had two hits each with Weed earning a RBI single. Gaven Fultz added a RBI double.

The three Geneva hits were a double each by Michael Moore, Reed Wilson and Trent Smith.

In game two, Ryan Jackson was 3-for-3 with a run batted in and Tay McReynolds had two doubles and a run batted in for Geneva. Moore and Carson Hughes both had a hit with two RBI, Smith had a double and run batted in and Trent Spann had a single and RBI. Reagan Brannon added a RBI.

Weed and Gary Culver had a hit each for Dale County.

Talan Johnson was the winning pitcher, going five innings with five strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Slocomb 11-7, Andalusia 10-1: Slocomb swept a Class 4A, Area 2 doubleheader, winning the opener on a walk-off error in the eighth inning.

In that opener, Cade Birge had three hits and drove in two runs, Bryson Brookshire had two hits and two run batted in and Wyatt Reeder had two hits with a RBI. Noe Sanchez had a hit with two RBI and Maddox King, Brody Campbell and Jaxon Langham had a hit and RBI each.

Langham was the winning pitcher, working 4 1/3 innings of relief with three strikeouts.

In game two, Brookshire had two hits and four runs batted in, highlighted by a three-run homer in the sixth to seal the win. Birge and Evan Sorrells both had two hits. Cayleb Andrews and Gage Gilland added a hit and RBI each.

Sorrells went the distance, allowing only five hits and one run. He struck out two.

G.W. Long 16, Zion Chapel 3: Brandt Brady had a big day in leading Class 2A top-ranked G.W. Long in the Class 2A, Area 4 win.

Brady had a double, triple and home run with three runs batted in on offense and picked up the pitching win, throwing 3 1/3 innings of the five-inning game. He didn’t allow a hit or run and struck out three.

Also for G.W. Long, Hayes Horne had two doubles and two runs batted in, Brody Walker had a double, homer and three runs batted in and Cullis Kelley had two singles, a double and one RBI. Cohen Pritchett and Grant Watson both had a single with two runs batted in and AJ Dyson had a single and one RBI.

For Zion Chapel, Wes Braisted had a double and RBI, Brodie Stinson had a double and Morgan Sanders had a RBI.

Pike Liberal Arts 13, Highland Home 3: Payne Jeffcoat had two hits, one a triple, with three runs batted in and Houston Gunter had two hits with two runs batted in to lead PLAS in a Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Davis Kilcrease and Luke Barron both had a single with two RBI and John Lott had a double and RBI.

Cole Garrott was the winning pitcher, working three of the five innings and striking out three.

Cottonwood 11-22, Samson 1-1: Cottonwood swept the Class 2A, Area 2 doubleheader.

In the opener, Kaiden Bedsole, Dylan McCardle and Ethan Simmons all had two hits with Bedsole driving in two runs and McCardle one run. Klete Meadows had a single with two RBI, while Braylon Morris drove in three runs. Ry Andrews added a hit and RBI.

Austyn Miller struck out eight over five innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run.

Jacob Branch, Luke Reid and Tyson Wells had a single each for Samson.

In game two, Morris had two hits, one a double, with four runs batted in and Simmons had two hits, one a triple, with two RBI and Miller had a double and drove in three runs. Jaxxon Davis had a single with two RBI and Meadows and Andrews both had a single with one RBI. McCardle drove in two runs and Ethan McNeil and Bedsole one run each.

Andrews was the winning pitcher, striking out four in two hitless and shutout innings with one walk.

Branch and Brodey Mixon had a single each for Samson.

New Brockton 10, Geneva County 0: Josh Gutierrez started and went three innings, striking out six and allowing two hits. Kyle GaVette and Riley Simmons pitched an inning each with Simmons striking out two.

Simmons had three hits, one a double, and drove in four runs and Jackson Lawson had two hits, while Gabe Herrington had a single and two RBI. Jaxon Whitworth and Baylon Foster added a hit and RBI each.

Rainer Langford and Grayson Bell had a single each for Geneva County.

Opp 19 Pike County 0: Nolan Brown pitched a four-inning two-hit shutout with six strikeouts, while Nelson Hall had two hits, including a grand slam homer, for Opp in the Class 3A, Area4 win.

John Helms had two singles with a run batted in, Colby Ballard had a triple with two RBI and Riley Day had a double with a RBI.

Kemel Flowers had a double and Keldon Singleton a single for Pike County.

Kinston 13-8, Elba 11-6: The Bulldogs swept the Class 1A, Area 2 doubleheader.

In the second game, Tripp Hawthorne hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to break a 6-6 tie. Hawthorne had three hits. Cade Jones, Marcus Free and Colby Tew all had a double and RBI. Owen Patterson added a hit and RBI.

Jones was the winning pitcher, tossing three innings in relief with three strikeouts.

For Elba, Colin Arnold had two singles with two runs batted in and Braden Johnson had two hits, one a double, with a RBI. Kaleb Mitchell and Johnathan Edwards both had a single and RBI.

In the opener, Free had two hits with a run batted in and both Hawthorne and Tew had a hit with three RBI with Hawthorne’s hit a triple. Drew Branch added a single and RBI.

C.J. Lunsford was the winning pitcher, working 5 1/3 in relief with 10 strikeouts.

For Elba, Arnold and Cameron Gray both had two hits with three runs batted in. Johnson added a hit and RBI.

Abbeville Christian 3, Southwest Georgia Academy 2: Connor Jones hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth inning to put ACA in front and the Generals held on for the win.

Jones had two hits and two runs batted in, adding a double, to lead a five-hit attack.

Justin Murphy was the winning pitcher in relief, tossing three shutout innings with three strikeouts and two walks.