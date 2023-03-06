The trio of Josh Gutierrez, Kyle GaVette and Hunter White combined on a seven-inning no-hitter and 16 strikeouts to spark New Brockton’s 6-0 win over Pleasant Home in high school baseball action Monday afternoon.

Gutierrez, the starting and winning pitcher, worked four innings and struck out 10. GaVette went the next two innings and struck out five. White completed the no-hitter in the seventh inning, striking out one.

While they combined on a no-hitter, it was far from a perfect game as they allowed seven walks.

Offensively for New Brockton, Colton McClenny had a RBI double and four hitters – Riley Simmons, Jaxon Whitworth, Paxton Green and Gabe Herrington – had a single and RBI each.

Cottonwood 2, Slocomb 1: Cottonwood pushed a run across in the top of the seventh to earn a 2-1 win over Slocomb.

Klete Meadows drew a walk to open the seventh, advanced to second on a wild pickoff, to third on a passed ball and scored on another wild pickoff.

Ethan Simmons scored the Bears’ other run on an error during a Meadows ground ball.

Jaxon Langham singled home Brody Campbell for Slocomb’s run. Bryson Brookshire had two singles for the other RedTop hits.

Austin Miller was Cottonwood’s winning pitcher, allowing just three hits and one unearned run over seven innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Evan Sorrells struck out seven and allowed three hits, three walks and two earned runs for Slocomb.

Providence Christian 7, Headland 2: Porter Dykes and Reid Farris combined to limit Headland to four hits and two runs, while earning 10 strikeouts to lead Providence Christian.

Dykes, the winning pitcher, went six innings and struck out nine, while allowing the four hits and two runs. Farris pitched the last inning with one strikeout and one walk.

Offensively for PCS, Harrison Mims had two hits and drove in three runs and Win Brock had two singles. Brooks Canady had a double and Dykes a RBI single. CJ Sullivan also drove in a run.

For Headland, Waylon McGriff had a run-scoring single and Mason Steele and Luke Nelson both had a double.

Pike Liberal Arts 6, Ariton 2: KC Bradford and Cole Garrott held Ariton to two runs on four hits and Bradford, Payne Jeffcoat and John Lott all had run-scoring hits to spark Pike Liberal Arts over Ariton.

Bradford started and went four innings, allowing the two runs, only one earned, and four hits, while striking out three and walking four. Garrott pitched three hitless and scoreless innings for a save. He struck out three and walked one.

Jeffcoat had a RBI double and Lott a RBI single before Bradford delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the fourth to put PLAS up 4-2.

Lott finished with three hits and both Jeffcoat and Jackson Booth had two hits each.

For Ariton, Lawson Leger had double and Aven Cook drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.

Zion Chapel 7, Brantley 6: The Rebels held off a Brantley rally for a 7-6 win.

Zion Chapel led 7-2 going to the bottom of the seventh. Brantley scored four runs before Kavan Brown got a fly out to end the game.

John Foster Hamm and Joseph LeGear both had two hits with a RBI for Zion Chapel. Brown also had two hits. Brodie Stinson added a two-run single.

Mason Stuart earned the pitching win, working six innings and allowing two hits and two runs, only one earned. He struck out six and walked five.

Geneva 9, Wicksburg 3: Reed Wilson and Dylan Key both had a single and two runs batted in to lead Geneva over Wicksburg.

Michael Moore added a triple and Trent Smith drove in a run for Geneva.

Moore was the winning pitcher, working 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball with four hits allowed and striking out four. Key and Wilson got the final four outs.

Gabe Glover had two hits for Wicksburg and Mason Burkhardt added a single and RBI.

Carroll 16, Pike County 2: Konner Thomas was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, Jackson Skillbred 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and Wells Ganey 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead Carroll.

Aidan McManus and Carson Edwards both added a single and RBI for the Eagles.

Brodie Lowery struck out six over three innings, allowing two runs and four hits.

For Pike County, Omari Barrow had two hits and Kemel Flowers had a two-run single.

Dale County 11, Geneva County 2: Aiden Wright went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two runs batted in and Kade Smith earned three singles and one run batted in to lead Dale County.

Zane Willis added two singles and a RBI, while Will Hartzog had a two-run single and Brady Lewis had a run-scoring single. Maddox Weed and Jessie Pelham both had one RBI.

Lewis went four innings for the pitching win, allowing only three hits and no walks, while striking out five.

Geneva County had only three hits – singles from Chris Duncan, Jay Roberts and Branden Barnes. Duncan drove in a run.

T.R. Miller 19, Goshen 3: Cade Edwards hit a three-run homer in the top of the first inning for Goshen, but it was all T.R. Miller after that.

The Tigers scored in each of the first four innings, including 11 in the second inning.

Peyton Stamey and Tyler McLendon both had a single for the other Goshen hits.

Daleville 18, Abbeville 6: Zuri Scott was 3-for-3 with a home run and two singles and Caden Elmore was 2-for-3 for Daleville.

Ruben Garcia pitched three innings and struck out six and Trey Peters pitched two innings and struck out five.

Junior Varsity

Opp 6, Red Level 1: Ryan Lanier had a double, single and two RBI and Crislyn Birge singled and tripled with an RBI for the Bobcats.

Gradyn Lunsford got the win on the mound.

Junior High Baseball

Providence Christian 6, Enterprise 2: Grayson Creel allowed two runs and struck out four over all six innings and added two singles on offense for PCS.

Tyler Sharp had a single and a triple and Jackson Milano had two hits for the Eagles.