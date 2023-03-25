Brody Walker had a strong effort on the mound and at the plate to help G.W. Long defeat Providence Christian 5-3 in high school baseball action Friday night at the PCS campus.

Walker went all seven innings on the mound, striking out nine batters and scattering five hits and three runs. He retired 15 of the last 17 batters in the game. At the plate, he earned two hits and a sacrifice fly, while driving in two runs.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. In the top of the first, G.W. Long loaded the bases and Hayes Horne scored during a fielder’s choice off the bat of Tanner Johnston. The Eagles’ Porter Dykes scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom half.

G.W. Long surged ahead 4-1 with a three-run top of the second. The Rebels again loaded the bases, doing so on an error and bunt singles by Cohen Pritchett and Blayne Wood. Horne then delivered a two-run double and Walker followed with his RBI sac fly.

Providence cut it to 4-2 when Brooks Canady scored during a G.W. Long error.

After several scoreless innings, the Eagles closed to within a run at 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth on a solo homer by Win Brock.

The Rebels, though, got an insurance run in the top of the seventh on a run-scoring single by Walker on a 0-2 pitch to drive in Wood, who walked earlier in the inning.

In addition to Walker’s hitting, Wood had two hits for Long.

Chapel Stickler had two hits for PCS.

Smiths Station 5, Enterprise 4: The Wildcats held a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning, but couldn’t hold on as the host Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth and won it on a walk-off hit to cap a two-run seventh.

Mason Chisum had two hits for Enterprise, including a run-scoring single, while Walker Turner hit a two-run homer that put EHS up 4-2 in the sixth. Brady Richardson added a RBI sac fly and Drew Shiver added a double for the Wildcats.

Austin Acreman started and went 5 2/3 innings, striking out five, while allowing four hits and three runs with only two of the runs earned. Siasosi Blevins recorded the final out in the sixth. Gavin Mayo took the loss in the seventh.

New Brockton 7, Northside Methodist 4: Payton Green had two hits, including a solo homer, and drove in two runs to lead the Gamecocks.

Riley Simmons added two singles and two runs batted in, Dawson Peacock chipped in a run-scoring single and Hayden Pope added a RBI sac fly for New Brockton.

New Brockton broke a 3-3 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth.

J Fisher was the winning pitcher after tossing four innings in relief and allowing just one hit and one run, while striking out four and walking one.

John Michael Mordecai had two hits and three runs batted in for Northside Methodist and Gage Rhodes had two doubles and drove in one run.

Opp 14, Pike County 2: Nolan Brown was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in and Andrew Danford added a double and three runs batted in to lead Opp to the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Riley Day added a single and two RBI for the Bobcats. Holt Blair and Nelson Hall added a double and RBI each.

John Helms struck out 10 and allowed only one earned run and four hits over six innings.

For Pike County, Patrick Countryman and Kemel Flowers had a hit and RBI each and Vint Siler had a double.

Pike Liberal Arts 14, Highland Home 0: Dawson Bradford pitched a five-inning two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and four Patriot hitters drove in two runs to spark the Class 2A, Area 5 win.

Davis Kilcrease, Cole Garrott, Pruitt Vaughn and John Lott were the players with two runs batted in. Kilcrease and Garrott both had two hits and Vaughn and Lott had one each. KC Bradford also had two hits for PLAS. Payne Jeffcoat and Luke Barron both added a RBI for the Patriots.

Goshen 21, Luverne 7: Cade Edwards hit a grand slam homer in the top of the fourth, turning a one-run deficit into a three-run lead and the Eagles maintained the momentum from there in pulling away to the Class 2A, Area 5 win.

Edwards added a RBI off a ground out in the game. Tyler Mclendon earned three hits and drove in two runs, while Brody Wilks had a hit with three runs batted in. Hunter Nobles had two hits and two runs batted in, while Peyton Stamey and Ta’Von Rodgers both had a hit with two RBI

Wilks picked up the pitching win, striking out six over 5 1/3 innings.

Wiregrass Kings 8, Crenshaw Christian 4: The Kings beat the Cougars on Thursday night, breaking the game open with a four-run fourth.

Both Riley Smith and Zane Alford had three hits with Smith driving in two runs and Alford one for the Kings. Riley Treadaway had two hits with one RBI and Zeke Alford had a two-run single.

Smith was the winning pitcher, striking out three over seven innings. He gave up 11 hits, but limited the scoring to four runs with two of the runs unearned.