PREP BASEBALL: Wright, Horne power Dale County baseball victory over Ashford

  • Updated
Aiden Wright struck out 16 and allowed only three hits, while Grant Horne had two hits, including a grand slam homer, and drove in five runs to lead a 10-1 Dale county win over Ashford in a Class 4A, Area 2 game on Wednesday night.

Christian Ross and Kade Smith had two hits each and Cole Weed added an RBI single for Dale County (8-3 overall, 1-0 in area play).

Wicksburg 10, Slocomb 3: The Panthers won the Class 3A, Area 3 game behind 17 hits on offense and the pitching of Jackson Glover.

Offensively, Glover was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in, while Payton Crutchfield was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a RBI and Eli Williams 3-for-5 with a RBI to lead the offense. Maddox Burkhardt and Drew Colon were both 2-for-3 with a RBI and both Dalton Taggart and Trey Summers both added two hits. Will Hanners had a RBI ground out and Easton Dean drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk.

On the mound, Glover struck out nine and allowed only six hits over seven innings.

For Slocomb, Brody Campbell was 2-for-2, while Wyatt Reeder had a double and a RBI. Bryson Brookshire and Cade Birge also had a RBI each.

Pleasant Home 7, Kinston 3: Cale Sumblin struck out 12 over six innings for Kinston in the loss. Sumblin and John Free led the offense with a double each.

