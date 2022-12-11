PREP BASKETBALL: Abbeville Christian girls win tournament; boys fall in finals

The Abbeville Christian girls won their own tournament, capturing the top spot with a 68-55 win over Springwood on Saturday night in Abbeville.

Anna Grace Blalock earned 33 points and Caroline Armstrong delivered 24 for ACA.

Armstrong was named the tournament MVP. Blalock and Kayla Dyson also made all the all-tournament for ACA.

Wiregrass Kings 78, Abbeville Christian 60: Abbeville Christian boys fell in the championship game of the Abbeville Christian Tournament, falling to the Wiregrass Kings 78-60.

Kell Brown, Connor Hutto and Javion Turner had 13 points each for ACA.

Brown and Hutto earned all-tournament honors for the Generals.