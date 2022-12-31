PREP BASKETBALL: Alec Spann gives Wiregrass Kings a win and title

Alec Spann’s putback at the buzzer gave the Wiregrass Kings boys a 61-60 win over Sherwood Christian (Ga.) and the title of the Sherwood Christian Tournament on Friday afternoon in Albany, Ga.

Aden Spann finished with 24 points in the championship win. Will Holland followed with 14 and Alec Spann ha d11, including the game winner.

The Kings (15-2) defeated Citizens Christian 79-73 in the opening round on Thursday. Aden Spann had 31 points, Holland and Riley Treadaway had 13 each and Kane Helder had 12.

Sherwood Christian Tournament

Girls

Wiregrass Kings 54, Sherwood Christian 25: Grace Treadaway had 21 points, Addie Spann 18 and Olivia Hobson nine for the Kings (5-5).

Brantley wins Pea River Classic

Boys

Brantley 51, Elba 43: Keldric Brown had 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals, Dylan Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Parks eight points and five steals to lead Brantley to a 51-43 win over Elba in the Pea River Christmas Classic championship Friday night.

Elba was led by Alvin Henderson with 13 points, Jamal Siler with 10 and Jacob Watkins with nine points.

Luverne 60, Goshen 28: Goshen fell in the third place game of the Pea River Classic to Luverne 60-28

JD Burney, Szemerick Adams and Grey Oswald had six points each for Goshen.

Jaiden Harris had 16 to lead Luverne and Myrez Gross had 15.

Ward Invitational

Girls

Terrell Academy (Ga.) 43, Lakeside School 33: Chloe Helms led the Lady Chiefs with 16 points and five assists, while Sophie Seaborn had eight points. Eliza Eriksen also had eight points and had a team-high 13 rebounds for Lakeside (5-9).

Both Helms and Eriksen earned all-tournament team honors.