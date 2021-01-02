Prep Basketball: Ashford teams sweep Houston Academy

Ashford girls and boys basketball teams defeated Houston Academy Saturday afternoon in high school action at the Ashford campus.
The Ashford girls earned a 59-36 win, while the Yellow Jacket boys took a 69-63 victory.
In the girls game, Jakena Curl paced Ashford with 27 points. Trinity McCree followed with 13 and Nevaeh Williams earned 12.
For Houston Academy, Sara Bourkard had 15 points.
Balanced scoring paced the Yellow Jacket boys (10-2) in their win as six players had between nine and 15 points. DeChristian Newton led the way with 15 points, Marquez McKnight followed with 14 and John Luke Lasseter had 13. Antuwan Brooks had 10 and TJ Holtson and Bryce Bennett both had nine points.
Kayden Mitchell led the Raiders with 21 points and Sean-Thomas Jones had 19.