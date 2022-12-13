PREP BASKETBALL: Dale County boys edge Ariton

Junior Smith had 14 points and 13 rebounds and both Isaiah Griffin and Jamarvion Scott had 13 points each with Griffin adding five steals to help lead Dale County to a 54-50 win over Ariton in high school basketball action Tuesday.

Nick McCarter chipped in eight points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (7-5).

Ian Senn had 22 points and Landon Tyler 12 for Ariton (8-3).

Geneva 71, Rehobeth 64: Noah Johnson and Evan Griffin both had 17 points and Talon Johnson had 10 to lead Geneva (10-3).

Elijah Holmes had 13 points and Caden Wright and Sellers Gibson both had 11 points each for Rehobeth (3-4).

Russell County 76, Eufaula 60: The Tigers fell at Russell County despite 15 points from Tony Coleman Jr. and 13 from Javion Bowick.

Russell County had five players in double figures, led by Kwamae Davis with 14 points.

G.W. Long 64, Wicksburg 18: Bryson McCrea had 24 points and Cameron Richards nine to lead G.W. Long (6-6).

Carroll 62, Daleville 39: Peyton Plott had 16 points, Zavier Womack 15, Lakeith Person 13 and Takoda McLeod nine to lead Carroll (11-1).

Daleville (1-8) was led by Moses McDowell with 17 points and Javeon McLeod with 10 points.

Headland 61, Cottonwood 41: Tylen Williams had 22 points and Jaxon Williams had 14 to lead Headland (9-3).

Anthony Presley had nine points and Jalen Lettinhand, Kylin Hudson and Jayden Culver all had seven points to lead Cottonwood (2-10).

Ashford 80, Houston County 30: Cam Fields had 32 points, Pete Reaves 13 and Ernest Williams 10 to lead Ashford (6-4).

Azariel Todd led Houston County (0-8) with 13 points.

Slocomb 81, Samson 56: Four players scored in double figures for Slocomb (6-4), led by Rashawn Miller with 27 points and Brody Campbell with 22. Brock Hatcher followed with 15 and Cade Birge had 10.

Jacob Branch had a game-high 30 points and Coy Ingram had 10 for Samson (0-10).

Abbeville 56, Pike County 53: Dylan Crawford had 19 points and Josh Chitty 11 for Abbeville (8-3).

Ian Foster led Pike County (1-3) with 12 points.

Zion Chapel 62, New Brockton 47: Slade Grantham had 22 points and Jacob Chestnut 17 to lead Zion Chapel (5-6).

Baylon Foster had 20 points to lead New Brockton (0-5).

Opp 70, McKenzie 55: Jabarri Hill scored 23 points and had seven steals, JaKayne Mount had 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots and AJ Coleman had eight points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead Opp (4-3).

Elba 62, Goshen 39: Cameron Gray had 19 points and Ty Sieving had 14 to lead Elba (6-3).

KJ Bristow led Goshen (2-7) with 13 points.

Varsity girls

Geneva 48, Rehobeth 19: Makaley Boswell had 17 points and Simone Minnifield had 16 to lead Geneva (13-2).

Maurissia Walker led Rehobeth with six points and Helen Williamson had four.

Eufaula 60, Russell County 33: Ganielle Palmer had 18 points and six rebounds and Dejiah Williams had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eufaula. Quannesia Walton also had 12 points, while Iyauna Gordy had 10 points, five rebounds and five steals.

McKenzie Ward led Russell County with nine points.

Ariton 36, Dale County 32: Macileigh Bragg had 13 points, Nya Allen 12 points and six rebounds and Lizzy Woodfaulk nine points to lead Ariton.

Jas Smith led Dale County with 13 points, while Myesa Kennedy had nine and Adrianna Koonce eight.

Samson 45, Slocomb 6: Brantley Edberg had 13 points, Shaylei Mock 12 and Holly Warren 10 for Samson.

New Brockton 60, Zion Chapel 28: Casey Williams and Reese Eddins led the Gamecocks with 11 points each, while Gabby Eubanks had 10 points and Aniya Barkley had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Madison Meeks led Zion Chapel with 11 points.

Elba 55, Goshen 26: A’lyric Whitfield had 23 points and Kendra Juarez had 10 points to lead Elba.

AJ Rogers had 12 points and Amber Vickers nine to lead Goshen.

Opp 46, McKenzie 37: Vanessa Stoudemire had 14 points and 13 rebounds, Ashley Kelley 11 points and nine rebounds and Amiya Thompson 11 points and seven rebounds for Opp (3-4).

Junior Varsity

Rehobeth 58, Geneva 40: Tevin James and Williams Watson had 13 points each and Patrick Banda had 10 for Rehobeth.

Tanner Sizemore led Geneva with 12 points.

Carroll boys 48, Daleville 15: Nijah Gosha and Devon Pruitt both had eight points to lead Carroll.

Dale County boys 32, Ariton 28: Tyrel Thrower led Dale County with 10 points.

Abbeville boys 44, Pike County 21: Brian Kelly had 10 points and Kam Wallace eight to lead Abbeville.

Aydin Foster had five points and Jeremi Pierson had four for Pike County.

G.W. Long boys 41, Wicksburg 21: Preston Williams had 15 points and Connor Baker 10 to lead G.W. Long.

Headland boys 59, Cottonwood 37: Ethan Burkett had 11 points and Marcus Reeves nine to lead Headland.

Jowaughn Campbell had 15 points and Trevor Tillman had 10 for Cottonwood.

Slocomb 41, Samson 38: Quincy Owens had 18 points and Nicholas Peoples had 13 for Slocomb.

Tavaris Johnson had 16 points and Tyler Lamb 13 for Samson.

Elba boys 44, Goshen 32: Brody Johnson led Elba with 11 points and Javanate Griggs and Emanuel Cooks had 10 points each.

Ahmed Rogers had 12 points and Kendin Mangrum had 11 for Goshen.

Ashford boys 45, Houston County 30: Alex Swain had 18 points and Quin Jones had nine to lead Ashford.

Trevon Handsford had 10 points for Houston County.

Opp boys 43, McKenzie 15: DJ Hines had nine points and both Marcell Newsome and Racha Phillips had six points each for Opp with Newsome also with six rebounds.