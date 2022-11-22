PREP BASKETBALL: Dothan advances to finals; Providence wins its tournament

The Dothan boys basketball team defeated New Hope 61-36 on Tuesday afternoon to advance to the finals of the Red & Turkey Shootout in Tuscaloosa.

The Wolves (4-0) play in the finals at noon Wednesday against Central of Tuscaloosa. Thomas Dowd led Dothan with 18 points with Bryson Berry following with 14 points and Mehkai Menefee with 12 points.

Dothan led 25-20 at halftime and pulled away in the second half, outscoring New Hope 17-8 in the third quarter and 19-8 in the fourth quarter.

Dothan 67, American Christian 42: Dothan opened the Red & White Turkey Shootout in Tuscaloosa with a 67-42 win over American Christian on Monday.

Thomas Dowd led the Wolves with 20 points. Both Jayden Cox and Jimmy Berry added 10 points each. Keith Stampley added nine to the Wolves’ attack.

PCS Thanksgiving Tournament:

Providence Christian 64, Rehobeth 62: Providence Christian edged Rehobeth 64-62 to win the PCS Thanksgiving Tournament at home.

Charlie Leger hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to give the Eagles a five-point lead and the Rebels hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Pearce Boone and Powell Phillips had 17 points each for PCS and Charlie Leger and Calvin McClintock had 11 each for PCS.

Ariton Hoopsgiving Tournament

Ariton 52, Dale County 41: Ian Senn and Landon Tyler had 12 points each and Isaiah Johnson and Lawson Leger nine each for Ariton.

Junior Smith led Daleville with 12 points and 17 rebounds. Isaiah Griffin followed with nine points and Jyielle Britt added eight points.

Houston Academy 63, Zion Chapel 32: The Raiders were up 40-10 at halftime and had nine players score in the game.

Rod Jackson led the way with 17 points, while Ethan Coachman added 11. Kadyn Mitchell had 10, all in the first half.

Zion Chapel was led by Jacob Chestnut with 14 and Slade Grantham with eight.

Geneva County 58, Elba 33: Geneva County advanced to the tournament seventh-place game, beating Elba.

Robert Darden earned 20 points, five steals and five assists for the Bulldogs, while Kenli Preyer had 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals and Caden Hutchings 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Ashford Turkey Classic

Headland 71, Ashford 46: Headland won the Ashford Turkey Classic title, beating the host Yellow Jackets, 71-46.

Tylen Williams had 24 points, Jaxon Williams 12 and both Caleb Dozier and Cade Enfinger had 11 each for the Rams.

Cam Fields paced the Jackets with 20 points.

Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament

Northridge 74, Charles Henderson 73: The Trojans lost a second-straight day in the final seconds, falling to Northridge on Tuesday, 74-73.

On Monday, CHHS lost to Auburn 67-65.

In Tuesday’s game, Austin Cross earned 33 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers and 9-of-10 free throw shooting. Jayden Spearman delivered 28 points with three 3-pointers.

Regular Season

Slocomb boys 82, Emmanuel Christian 21: Brody Campbell scored 21, Rashawn Miller 20 and Tyler Nicholls 14 for the RedTops.

Wiregrass Kings 45, Walton (Fla.) 38 (OT): The Kings won in over at Walton (Fla.) with Christian Miller leading the offense with 17 points. Adeb Spann added 13 points.

Junior varsity

Slocomb JV boys 46, Emmanuel Christian 11: Quincy Owens scored 15 and Brady Corbitt 11 for Slocomb.

Walton (Fla.) boys 46, Wiregrass Kings 18: Alec Spann and Jake Thompson had seven points each for the Kings.

Girls

Karen Keller Invitational

Eufaula 47, Geneva 41: Eufaula advanced to the championship of the Karen Keller Invitational, beating Geneva 47-41 on Tuesday.

The Tigers play Carroll Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Geneva plays Wetumpka in the third-place consolation contest at 4 p.m.

Iyauna Gordy led the Tigers with 26 points and Ganielle Palmer had 11 points and seven rebounds. Jamariona Henderson had 13 rebounds and Dejiah Williams had 11 rebounds for EHS.

Geneva was led by Kaden Ward with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Cheyenne Hammock followed with 11 points and Simon Minnifield had 10 points.

Carroll 50, Wetumpka 41: Ryanna Harris had 16 points, Ameyah Gracy had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Carroll, which also got eight points from Taliyah Carter and six points and nine rebounds from Tyazia Newman.

Abbeville 52, Dothan 39: Jamya Glover had 18 points and Bree Hardamon 16 to lead Abbeville.

Monica Morrison led Dothan with 10 points and Reecy Beachum had eight points.

Pike County 28, G.W. Long 23: Pike County won a losers bracket game over the Rebels. No details were available.

PCS Thanksgiving Tournament

Rehobeth 44, Wicksburg 40: Rehobeth won the third-place game, downing Wicksburg 44-40.

Myrical White led Rehobeth with 15 points. Maurissia Walker followed with 10, Sarah Littlefield nine and Ja’Nya Cook eight.

Kelsey Ellenburg and Bella Sellers had nine points each for Wicksburg.

Geneva County 54, Providence Christian 27: Jordyn Alston led the Bulldogs with 16.

Jayden Williams added 14 and Charlianna Boutwell nine.

Providence was led by AnnaBeth Townsend with seven points.

Ashford Turkey Tournament

Ashford 31, Headland 30: The host Yellow Jackets won the Turkey Tournament as Jakena Curl led the way with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Headland was led by Alexus Neal with 15 points.

Late Monday

Providence Christian 48, Wicksburg 40: Anna Beth Townsend had 23 points and Maggie McCollough added 12 in the Eagle win.

Kelsey Ellenburg had 12 points and Bella Sellers 11 to lead Wicksburg.

Ashford Turkey Tournament

Ashford 31, Headland 30: Jakena Curl had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Ashford, which won the Ashford Turkey Tournament title.

Alexus Neal led Headland with 15 points.

Terrell Academy Tournament

Southland Academy (Ga.) 49, Lakeside School 32: Chloe Helms led Lakeside (1-1) with 10 points and five steals in the loss, while Eliza Eriksen had six points and seven rebounds and Jayden Green six points and five rebounds for the Chiefs.

Regular Season

Northside Methodist 38, Pike Liberal Arts 14: Alyssa Turner had 14 points and eight steals and Addie Forrester nine points and nine rebounds to lead NMA.

Brooklyn Fountain led Pike Liberal Arts with eight points.