Prep Basketball: Dothan boys fall to Mary G. Montgomery

The Dothan boys lost for the second time in less than 24 hours, falling at home to Mary G. Montgomery 58-43.

Javierre Jackson had 11 points and CJ Shackelford seven points for Dothan, which played the two nights after no practice or games since Dec. 28 because of COVID quarantine protocols.

Eufaula 77, Carroll 44: Rodarius Thomas had 17 points, Josh Paige 13, Jalen Coleman 12, Caleb Paige 10 and Dimonyai Lacey nine to lead Eufaula.

Bryson Dawkins led Carroll with 12 points and Johnny Coleman had 11.

Opp 41, Elba 38: Zack Hill scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Jaydon Lacey had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds and Erik Matthews had a solid day with eight points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Opp (10-0).

Collin Harrison had 17 points and Bryon Burks 12 for Elba.

Varsity girls

Eufaula 84, Carroll 24: Kaitlin Peterson had 30 points, seven steals and five assists and Denahria Hicks had 18 points and 10 rebounds and both players hit four 3-pointers in leading Eufaula.