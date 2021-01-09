Prep Basketball: Dothan boys fall to Mary G. Montgomery

The Dothan boys lost for the second time in less than 24 hours, falling at home to Mary G. Montgomery 58-43.
Javierre Jackson had 11 points and CJ Shackelford seven points for Dothan, which played the two nights after no practice or games since Dec. 28 because of COVID quarantine protocols.
Eufaula 77, Carroll 44: Rodarius Thomas had 17 points, Josh Paige 13, Jalen Coleman 12, Caleb Paige 10 and Dimonyai Lacey nine to lead Eufaula.
Bryson Dawkins led Carroll with 12 points and Johnny Coleman had 11.
Opp 41, Elba 38: Zack Hill scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Jaydon Lacey had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds and Erik Matthews had a solid day with eight points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Opp (10-0).
Collin Harrison had 17 points and Bryon Burks 12 for Elba.
Varsity girls
Eufaula 84, Carroll 24: Kaitlin Peterson had 30 points, seven steals and five assists and Denahria Hicks had 18 points and 10 rebounds and both players hit four 3-pointers in leading Eufaula.
Iyauna Gordy added 12 points and Janiyah Locke had six points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Eufaula.
Takahya Condrey led Carroll with 11 points.
Elba 43, Opp 22: Jaylyn Baker had 19 points, Nina Williams nine and Breanna Sanders eight to lead Elba.
Vanessa Stoudemire had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Opp (0-8).
Junior Varsity
Eufaula boys 54, Carroll 27: Jamie Bouier and Patrick Screws had 17 points each to lead Eufaula.
Opp boys 41, Elba 35: Jabarri Hill had 14 points and eight rebounds and Grey Jennings nine points and 12 rebounds to lead Opp.
Connor Mosley led Opp with eight points.
Friday night
Varsity Boys
Geneva 71, Dale County 66 (OT): Damion Kemmerlin had 19 points, Trevor Kemmerlin 17 and Evan Griggs 14 to lead Geneva in the overtime win.
Keshaun Martin had 27 points, Christian Ross 12 points and 18 rebounds and Cole Weed 10 for Dale County.
Pike County 64, New Brockton 32: Ian Foster had 11 points and Zakevin Pennington 10, while Mahki Leverett and Zequan Boyd nine each to lead the Bulldog win.
Matthew Smith had 13 points and Dillion Kelty 11 for New Brockton.
Wiregrass Kings 95, Ezekiel Academy 48: Seniors Nolan Perry, James Strickland and Bryson Treadaway combined on 48 points on Senior Night to lead the Kings (17-1).
Perry had 17 points, Strickland 16 and Treadaway 15. Strickland added five rebounds, five steals and four assists and Treadaway six rebounds. Christian Miller added 12 points and Tanner White nine.
Lakeside 71, Chambers 34: I’ Leek Quinn had 11 points, Rashun Upshaw had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Jeremiah Bowick also had 10 points to lead the Chiefs win.
Varsity girls
Charles Henderson 75, Andalusia 38: Charles Henderson seized a 28-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the Class 5A, Area 4 win.
Kristian Jackson had 25 points, KK Hobdy 24 and Madison Ousley 13 for Charles Henderson, which improved to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in area play.
Pike County 85, New Brockton 3: Aliah Broadnax had 22 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and Kyah Rouse had a triple double with 13 points, 11 assists and 10 steals to lead the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0).
Auriel Moultry had 15 points and seven steals and Taniyah Green had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Pike County.
Wiregrass Kings 47, Ezekiel Academy 26: Senior Lydia Owens had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Grace Treadaway had seven points, seven rebounds and six assists and Tayler Clouse eight points and 10 rebounds to lead the Kings (8-8).
Junior varsity
Wiregrass Kings girls 34, Ezekiel Academy 19: Grace Treadaway had 15 points, Cassidy Perry seven points and 13 rebounds and Anna Ryan Sharp earned seven rebounds for the Kings (6-4).
Wiregrass Kings boys 60, Ezekiel Academy 37: Aden Spann and Luke Strickland had 11 points each and Christian Miller nine points for the Kings (9-0), which also got seven points from Jake Thompson and five points, five rebounds and four assists from JP Sowell.
Lakeside School 40, Chambers Academy 37: Rhodes Bennett had 11 points, six rebounds and six blocked shots and I’Leek Quinn had 10 points for Lakeside’s JV.