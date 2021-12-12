PREP BASKETBALL: Enterprise boys edge Baker on Terry basket

Elijah Terry converted a put back shot with 10.5 seconds off his own miss to give the Class 7A eighth-ranked Enterprise boys a 56-55 overtime win over No. 7 ranked Baker Saturday night at the Enterprise High gym.
Baker called a timeout after Terry’s basket. On the ensuing play, they got the ball upcourt and fired up a 3-pointer at the buzzer that bounced off the rim.
The teams were tied at 48 after regulation.
Terry earned 16 points and 17 rebounds, while Ken Mitchell had 14 points and Keion Dunlap 12 to lead Enterprise.
Abbeville Christian Tournament
Pike Liberal Arts boys 78, Wiregrass Kings 57: The Patriots won the tournament title with the win.
Drew Nelson had 25 points and four assists and Mario Davenport had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Patriots. Ian Foster followed with 13 points and Darryl Lee had nine and both players had seven rebounds.
For the Kings, Tanner White and Christian Miller both had 15 points with White hitting three 3-pointers. Will Holland hit for 14 points.
Pike Liberal Arts’ Foster, Lee and Nelson along with the Kings’ Holland and White were named to the all-tournament team.
Chambers Academy boys 86, Abbeville Christian 49: Abbeville Christian fell in the third-place game to Chambers 86-40. Kameron Peterson had 17 points and eight rebounds and Conner Hutto and Javaris Turner added 10 points each.
Chambers Academy girls 48, Abbeville Christian 46: ACA lost in the championship game to Chambers.
The Generals had three double-double performances – 19 points and 12 rebounds from Anna Grace Blalock, 12 points and 12 rebounds from Carolyn Armstrong and 11 points and 11 rebounds from Amiya Govan.
Wiregrass Kings girls win: The Kings won the third-place game after Pike Liberal Arts forfeited.
Tayler Clouse made the all-tournament team.
JV Boys
Abbeville Christian 43, Wiregrass Kings 42: Alec Spann had 22 points and Luke Strickland 12 for the Kings.
Pike Liberal Arts 40, Wiregrass Kings 9: Late Friday night, Luke Strickland had four points for the Kings.
JV Girls
Wiregrass Kings 19, Abbeville Christian 13: Addie Spann scored 15 points to lead the Kings to the championship title