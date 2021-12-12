PREP BASKETBALL: Enterprise boys edge Baker on Terry basketball

Elijah Terry converted a put back shot with 10.5 seconds off his own miss to give the Class 7A eighth-ranked Enterprise boys a 56-55 overtime win over No. 7 ranked Baker Saturday night at the Enterprise High gym.

Baker called a timeout after Terry’s basket. On the ensuing play, they got the ball upcourt and fired up a 3-pointer at the buzzer that bounced off the rim.

The teams were tied at 48 after regulation.

Terry earned 16 points and 17 rebounds, while Ken Mitchel had 14 points and Kainon Dunlap 12 to lead Enterprise.

Abbeville Christian Tournament

Pike Liberal Arts boys 78, Wiregrass Kings 57: The Patriots won the tournament title with the win.

Drew Nelson had 25 points and four assists and Mario Davenport had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Patriots. Ian Foster followed with 13 points and Darryl Lee had nine and both players had seven rebounds.

For the Kings, Tanner White and Christian Miller both had 15 points with White hitting three 3-pointers. Will Holland hit for 14 points.