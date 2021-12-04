PREP BASKETBALL: Enterprise boys wins two; remains unbeaten

The Enterprise boys basketball team earned a pair of wins on the weekend to remain unbeaten on the season, beating St. Anne Pacelli (Ga.) 73-33 on Friday night and Smiths Station 66-61 on Saturday.
The Wildcats, last year’s Class 7A state runner-ups, are 6-0 on the season.
In the win over St. Pacelli, Elijah Terry had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Quentin Hayes had 13 points and eight rebounds and Keion Dunlap had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Against Smiths Station, Terry delivered 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Ken Mitchell and Hayes both had 17 points with Mitchell earning eight rebounds and Hayes five.
Dothan 66, Dale County 40: For Dale County, JoJo Rodgers had 12 points and Tariq Russell 10 points and five rebounds.
Harvest Christian 59, Abbeville Christian 52: Kameron Peterson led Abbeville Christian with 17 points and eight rebounds and Javaris Turner had 12 points.
Justin Murphy and Jarvian Turner added eight points each and Conner Hutto had seven points and eight rebounds.
Girls
Dothan 62, Dale County 17: Amiyah Rollins scored 20 points and Charisma Doss added 13 to lead Dothan.
Adrianna Koonce lead Dale County with six points.
Abbeville Christian 48, Harvest Christian 13: Anna Grace Blalock had 19 points, six steals and five rebounds and Amiyah Govan had 11 points and 16 rebounds lead ACA (3-3).
Geneva County wins ESCC Classic: The Geneva County girls won the ESCC Classic on Saturday, winning all three of their games. The Lady Dawgs beat Providence Christian 60-19, Samson 53-42 and Daleville 60-23.
In the win over Providence, Jordyn Alston had 11 points and Kia White nine. Versus Samson, Alston had 25 points and Charlianna Boutwell had 10.
Samson, Luverne win other games: Samson defeated Wicksburg 44-40 and Luverne beat Daleville 45-10 in other ESCC Classic games.
Junior Varsity
Dothan boys 36, Dale County 18: For Dale County, Isaiah Griffin had nine points and nine rebounds.
Abbeville Christian boys 49, Harvest Christian 8: Kyle Cummings had nine points and five rebounds and Bricen Davis had eight points for ACA.