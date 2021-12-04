PREP BASKETBALL: Enterprise boys wins two; remains unbeaten

The Enterprise boys basketball team earned a pair of wins on the weekend to remain unbeaten on the season, beating St. Anne Pacelli (Ga.) 73-33 on Friday night and Smiths Station 66-61 on Saturday.

The Wildcats, last year’s Class 7A state runner-ups, are 6-0 on the season.

In the win over St. Pacelli, Elijah Terry had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Quentin Hayes had 13 points and eight rebounds and Keion Dunlap had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Against Smiths Station, Terry delivered 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Ken Mitchell and Hayes both had 17 points with Mitchell earning eight rebounds and Hayes five.

Dothan 66, Dale County 40: For Dale County, JoJo Rodgers had 12 points and Tariq Russell 10 points and five rebounds.

Harvest Christian 59, Abbeville Christian 52: Kameron Peterson led Abbeville Christian with 17 points and eight rebounds and Javaris Turner had 12 points.

Justin Murphy and Jarvian Turner added eight points each and Conner Hutto had seven points and eight rebounds.

Girls