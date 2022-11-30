PREP BASKETBALL: Eufaula JV girls, 9th grade boys down Carroll

Both the Eufaula junior varsity basketball girls and the Tiger 9th grade boys teams defeated Carroll on Wednesday night.

The Eufaula JV girls won 48-18 as Nyiah Green earned 15 points and Ja’Lerra Glover eight points.

In the boys game, Eufaula won 68-64. Semaji Daughtry led the Tigers with 15 points. Tyvin Forte had 14, Montravious Collins 11 and Jayden Mahone 10 for EHS.

For Carroll, Jeremiah Jones had 20 points and N’Jia Goshan had 15 points and 15 rebounds and five blocked shots. Christian Purifoy added 10 points and eight rebounds.