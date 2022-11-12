PREP BASKETBALL: Geneva girls win last two at St. James; Kings win tournanment

Geneva capped off its season-opening St. James Tip-Off Tournament with two straight wins to finish the three-day event with a 2-1 record.

The last win came Saturday morning, 41-37 over Opelika. Cheyenne Hammock led the Panthers with 19 points and Simone Minnifield had 10.

On Friday, Geneva defeated Loachapoka 48-38. Minniefield led the Panthers with 10 points, while Rayanna Ausley, Dee Robinson and Kaden Ward each scored eight.

Wiregrass Kings boys win tournament

The Wiregrass Kings won the Atlanta Wolfpack Tournament on Saturday afternoon, earning a 57-28 win in the tournament championship over the Providence Panthers out of Columbia, S.C.

The Kings went 3-0 at the tournament.

In Saturday’s championship, the Kings seized a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and coasted to the victory.

Alec Spann led the Kings in the finals with 18 points. Aden Spann had 14 points and six rebounds, Kane Helder had 10 points and 13 rebounds despite a broken right wrist and Christian Miller added eight points and seven rebounds.

On Friday, the Kings beat Peachwood Academy 56-47 and Covenant Christian of Huntsville 49-35.

Against Peachwood, the Kings led 23-4 after the first quarter. Miller led the way with 12 points, while Jake Thompson scored 10 and Brayden Treadaway eight. Zeke Alford grabbed eight rebounds.

In the semifinal win over Covenant Christian, Miller led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Alec Spann had 16 points, four assists and five steals.