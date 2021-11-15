 Skip to main content
Prep Basketball: Harvest Christian girls earn win
Harvest Christian girls defeated Refuge Christian of Enterprise 36-9 on Monday night in high school basketball action.

Jamiere Womack had 11 points and eight rebounds and Latia Robinson eight points and 12 rebounds for Harvest.

Junior High

Wicksburg girls 36 Providence 18: Dahlia Ganz had 13 points and Bella Sellers had eight to lead Wicksburg in junior high girls basketball action Monday.

Mary Beth Arnold had seven points and Ella Brown six for Providence Christian.

Geneva girls 37, Straughn 16: Jada Cox had 10 points and Ericka Torres six to lead Geneva to the win on Monday night.

Providence Christian boys 34, Wicksburg 29: Logan Hagler had 10 points and Stuart Crim had seven to lead the PCS boys victory on Monday.

Bullock County boys 45, Barbour County 14: Michael Blackmon Jr., and Brandon Ivory both had four points to lead Barbour County in the loss on Monday.

LaKeldrick Pugh had 15 points and Damien Smith 11 for Bullock County.

