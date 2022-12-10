PREP BASKETBALL: Houston Academy edges Shorecrest Prep

The Houston Academy boys scored the first four points of overtime and held on to beat Shorecrest Prep (Fla.) 43-42 in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Saturday.

The teams were tied at 37 after regulation.

Rod Jackson had 21 points to pace Houston Academy, which improved to 11-1 on the season.

Nick Bearden led Shorecrest Prep with 26 points.

Huffman 55, Dothan 42: Thomas Dowd had 16 points and Bryson Berry seven to lead Dothan.

Baker (Fla.) 73, Enterprise 63: The Wildcat boys fall on the road to Baker on Saturday. No details were available Saturday night.

Opp 52, Monroe County 51: AJ Coleman had the game-winning layup with 4.5 seconds left as Opp won the seventh-place game at the Andalusia Christmas Tournament.

Terry Davis had 13 points and six rebounds and JaKellus Lane 12 points and seven rebounds to lead Opp (3-3). JaKanye Mount and Coleman both had 10 points with Mount also with seven rebounds.

Crenshaw Christian 58, Lakeside School 52: Rhodes Bennett and Jeremy Curry both had 19 points and Nathan Little 12 for Lakeside.

Brantley 77, Central Milton 32: Jayden Parks had 20 points with eight rebounds and Jordan Parks 10 points to lead Brantley (3-1).

Dylan Davis added nine points and six rebounds and Keldric Brown earned 10 rebounds.

Wiregrass Kings 78, Abbeville Christian 60: The Wiregrass Kings won the Abbeville Christian Tournament title, downing the host Generals 78-60.

Christian Miller had 19 points, Aden Spann 18, Kane Helder 17 and Alec Spann 15 for the Kings.

Aden Spann earned tournament MVP honors and Miller and Helder picked up all-tournament team accolades.

Girls

Lakeside School 54, Crenshaw Christian 18: Chloe Helms had 25 points and Eliza Eriksen nine points and seven rebounds to lead Lakeside (4-3).

Wiregrass Kings 32, Ezekiel Academy 23: Grace Treadaway had 13 points and Addie Spann and Olivia Hobson both had eight points as the Kings won the consolation game of the Abbeville Christian Tournament.

Treadaway earned all-tournament team honors.

Junior Varsity

Ezekiel Academy girls 30, Wiregrass Kings 10: Addie Spann led the Kings with seven points as the Kings fell in the championship game of the Abbeville Christian Tournament.

Spann and Mattie Hobson earned all-tournament team honors for the Kings.

Wiregrass Kings boys 51, Ezekiel Academy 38: The Wiregrass Kings won the Abbeville Christian JV Tournament, beating Ezekiel Academy behind 24 points from tournament MVP Alec Spann.

Jake Thompson added 12 points and Brayden Treadaway had seven points.

Thompson and Caleb Dozier earned all-tournament team honors.