Prep Basketball: Northside Methodist girls finish first AHSAA season with 17-7 record

The Northside Methodist girls basketball team finished its initial season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association with a 17-7 record after earning a 59-20 win over Providence Christian in its finale Friday.
Brooke Hallman had 18 points, Presley Kinney 16 and Anna Lee Hathcock 15 for the Knights.
Providence Christian was led by Annabeth Townsend with seven points.
Eufaula 75, Central-Phenix City 59: Kaitlin Peterson had 28 points, 10 assists and six steals to lead Eufaula over Central of Phenix City.
Zahria Hoskey earned 16 points, six steals and five rebounds, Iyauna Gordy 14 points and Denahria Hicks 11 points and 11 rebounds.
For Central, Morgan Ficklin had 21 points, Gadiely Mendez had 17 and Janiyah Upshaw 14.
Wicksburg 46, Headland 42: Kara Cox had 20 points and Aubrey Bond seven to lead Wicksburg.
Jayden Blackmon led Headland with 18 points.
Cottonwood 36, Rehobeth 21: Ariya Tillman had 13 points and Willow Brumfield had 11 to lead Cottonwood.
Helen Williamson led Rehobeth (4-13) with six points.
Sparta Academy 58, Lakeside School 38: The Chiefs’ season ended with an AISA Class AA quarterfinal loss in Montgomery Friday to Sparta Academy.
Eliza Eriksen had 14 points, Emily Nix 12 and Sarah Murph 10 to lead Lakeside, which finished with an 8-6 record.
Varsity Boys
Rehobeth 62, Cottonwood 60: Rehobeth held on despite losing a 22-point lead when a last-second Bears’ shot was ruled after the buzzer.
Parker Turner led the Rebels (9-15) with 20 points. Luke Strickland followed with 15 and Jaquavious Welch had 10.
Raymon Bryant led Cottonwood with 32 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers. Mekhi Anglin added 10 points.
Providence Christian 61, Northside Methodist 37: Grant Weatherford had 16 points and Cooper McClintock had 10 points and both Abe Chancellor and Bo Thornell had nine points each to lead PCS.
Tyler Small led Northside Methodist with 10 points.
Central-Phenix City 76, Eufaula 71: Barcus Jackson and Jacquez Brookins had 21 points each and Amiri Hopkins 11 to lead Central-Phenix City over Eufaula.
Josh Paige led the Tigers with 23 points. Rodarius Thomas had 15 and Caleb Paige had 12.
Florala 62, Daleville 57: Rashaad Coleman had 17 points, Anthone Stone 14 points with 12 rebounds and Mekhi James 14 points to lead Florala (24-5).
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth 35, Cottonwood 26: Baker Hataway had 14 points to lead Rehobeth’s junior varsity boys, who finished 6-14.
Jayden Garrett led Cottonwood with 10 points.
Late Thursday
Wiregrass Kings 90, Lighthouse PCA 64: In their regular-season finale, the Wiregrass Kings improved to 26-2 with a rout at home over Lighthouse PCA.
Nolan Perry had 21 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists and James Strickland had 18 points, five assists and four steals to lead the Kings.
Aden Spann added 16 points and five rebounds and Christian Miller had 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. Will Holland dished out five assists as the Kings had 22 overall.