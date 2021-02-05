Prep Basketball: Northside Methodist girls finish first AHSAA season with 17-7 record

Eliza Eriksen had 14 points, Emily Nix 12 and Sarah Murph 10 to lead Lakeside, which finished with an 8-6 record.

Varsity Boys

Rehobeth 62, Cottonwood 60: Rehobeth held on despite losing a 22-point lead when a last-second Bears’ shot was ruled after the buzzer.

Parker Turner led the Rebels (9-15) with 20 points. Luke Strickland followed with 15 and Jaquavious Welch had 10.

Raymon Bryant led Cottonwood with 32 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers. Mekhi Anglin added 10 points.

Providence Christian 61, Northside Methodist 37: Grant Weatherford had 16 points and Cooper McClintock had 10 points and both Abe Chancellor and Bo Thornell had nine points each to lead PCS.

Tyler Small led Northside Methodist with 10 points.

Central-Phenix City 76, Eufaula 71: Barcus Jackson and Jacquez Brookins had 21 points each and Amiri Hopkins 11 to lead Central-Phenix City over Eufaula.

Josh Paige led the Tigers with 23 points. Rodarius Thomas had 15 and Caleb Paige had 12.