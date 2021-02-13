Prep Basketball: Pike Liberal Arts advances to AISA state finals

The Pike Liberal Arts boys basketball team set up a rematch of last year’s AISA Class AAA state championship game, beating Lee-Scott Academy in the semifinals on Friday 53-37.

The Patriots (17-2) advanced to play Tuscaloosa Academy (24-1) in Wednesday’s championship game at 2:30 p.m. at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Tuscaloosa Academy beat Pike Lib in last year’s title game 63-47.

The teams enter this year’s game ranked No. 1 (Tuscaloosa) and No. 2 (Pike Liberal Arts) in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll.

In Friday’s win, Pike Lib fell behind 17-15 in the first quarter to Lee-Scott, but outscored the Warriors 17-8 in the second quarter to seize a 32-25 halftime advantage. They maintained the lead in the second half on way to winning by 16.

Javon Christian led the Patriots with 17 points, including seven in the second quarter. Austin Cross followed with 13 and Mario Davenport had 10.

Clarke Prep girls 30, Pike Liberal Arts 24: The Pike Liberal Arts girls had their season came to an end with a 30-24 loss to No. 2 ranked Clark Prep in Friday’s semifinals in Montgomery.

The Patriots finished the season with a 9-5 record.