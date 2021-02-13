 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep Basketball: Pike Liberal Arts advances to AISA state finals
0 comments

Prep Basketball: Pike Liberal Arts advances to AISA state finals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PLAS logo

The Pike Liberal Arts boys basketball team set up a rematch of last year’s AISA Class AAA state championship game, beating Lee-Scott Academy in the semifinals on Friday 53-37.

The Patriots (17-2) advanced to play Tuscaloosa Academy (24-1) in Wednesday’s championship game at 2:30 p.m. at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Tuscaloosa Academy beat Pike Lib in last year’s title game 63-47.

The teams enter this year’s game ranked No. 1 (Tuscaloosa) and No. 2 (Pike Liberal Arts) in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll.

In Friday’s win, Pike Lib fell behind 17-15 in the first quarter to Lee-Scott, but outscored the Warriors 17-8 in the second quarter to seize a 32-25 halftime advantage. They maintained the lead in the second half on way to winning by 16.

Javon Christian led the Patriots with 17 points, including seven in the second quarter. Austin Cross followed with 13 and Mario Davenport had 10.

Clarke Prep girls 30, Pike Liberal Arts 24: The Pike Liberal Arts girls had their season came to an end with a 30-24 loss to No. 2 ranked Clark Prep in Friday’s semifinals in Montgomery.

The Patriots finished the season with a 9-5 record.

Amity White led Pike Lib in Friday’s loss with nine points.

A slow start hampered the Patriots, who fell behind 7-2 at the quarter break and 11-5 at halftime.  They pulled to within one at 14-13 in the third quarter, but the Gators went on 11-1 run to end the period up 25-14. PLAS only got as close as five points in the final quarter.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert