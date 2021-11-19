PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville boys down Barbour County

All 10 players for Abbeville scored during an 81-42 win over Barbour County on Friday night in high school basketball action.
Tyrek Coleman led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points and he also dished off four assists. Travontae Glanton had a big game with 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Trent Lingo contributed 12 points.
Houston Academy 90, Samson 40: Rod Jackson led the high-scoring Raiders with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Kadyn Mitchell scored 19 and had three steals, Corey Campbell scored 14, Malone Liddon scored 13 and grabbed eight rebounds and Kamryn Mitchell and Eli Saliba each scored 11.
For Samson, Jacob Branch scored 10, while Coe Kelly and Peyton Pitts each scored eight.
Geneva County 66, Slocomb 51: Emmanuel Henderson scored 22, had 10 rebounds and five steals and J’Quan Broxson scored 16 with 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 21 points and Brody Campbell with 10.
Wicksburg 71, Houston County 46: Devontae White led a balanced Wicksburg attack with 17 points.
Jackson Glover followed with 15, while Clay Morrison scored 14 and Dalton Taggart 11.
Harvest Christian Tournament
Harvest Christian 41, Trinity 31: Jacob Miller scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds as Harvest advanced to the championship game scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
Miller went over the 1,000-point career mark during the game.
Zavier Womack added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Harvest.
Trinity was led by Reggie Curry with 12 points.
New Life 50, Emmanuel Christian 34: Kyle Kirchoff scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Emmanuel, while Ethan Hand grabbed 10 rebounds and had six points.
New Life was led by Branson Durden with 16 points.
Harvest Christian 55, Amory (Miss) 42: In an early game Friday, Jacob Miller had 25 points and eight rebounds and Zavier Womack had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Harvest.
Luke Harrison had 14 points and Michael Spotts had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Amory.
Trinity Christian 47, New Life 40: Landon Springer had 17 points and Reggie Curry 15 for Trinity.
Branson Durden and Nathan Golden had 13 points each for New Life.
Amory 65, New Life 37: Josh Long led Amory with 22, while Adam Remiger scored 10 for New Life.
Varsity Girls
Wicksburg 57, Houston County 30: Abby Varner and Mia Hatcher both scored 13 in leading Wicksburg.
Diamond Carter scored 22 for Houston County.
Abbeville 56, Barbour County 31: JaMya Glover scored 18, pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked 10 shots for the Yellow Jackets.
Bree Hardamon contributed 17 points.
Barbour County was led by Anesia Eutsey with 11 points.
Headland 55, Dale County 16: Alexus Neal poured in 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Rams, while Jayden Blackmon scored 15 with 14 rebounds.
Huffman 63, Dothan 35: The Wolves were led by Amiyah Rollins with 10 points and Kamri White with nine.
Samson 50, Houston Academy 39: Brantley Edberg led the Tigers with 14 points, while Alli Brooke Goodwin scored 10 and Makayla Phillips eight.
Geneva County 56, Slocomb 32: Jordyn Alston scored 23 and Charlianna Boutwell added 11 for the Bulldogs.
Slocomb was led by Gracie Ward with 18 points.
Harvest Christian Tournament
Trinity Christian 23, Harvest Christian 19: Jamiere Womack had 11 points and seven rebounds in the loss for Harvest.
Ayla Hart had seven points for Trinity.
Emmanuel Christian 39, Refuge 17: Emma Gurman led Emmanuel with 12 points. Kelsey Simmons and Katie Wheeler scored eight each.
Kammie Atkins scored eight for Refuge.
Amory girls 42, Trinity 11: Lauren Jones scored 23 for Amory.
Emmanuel Christian girls 49, Harvest Christian 7: Jayden Atkinson led Emmanuel with 11 points.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville boys 49, Barbour County 15: Keshon Glanton scored 10 and Brian Kelly nine for the Yellow Jackets.
Barbour County was led Reaquon Hill and Kareem Johnson with four points each.
Wicksburg boys 41, Houston County 27: Gabe Glover scored 12 and Landon Rainey 10 for the Panthers.
Houston Academy boys 51, Samson 33: For Samson, Kaydin Moore scored 13 and Tyson Wells 10.
Geneva County boys 43, Slocomb 25: Colin Bass scored 16, had six rebounds and six steals for the Bulldogs.
Tristan Cortes added nine points and eight rebounds.
Junior High
Providence Christian boys 38, Northside Methodist 37: Logan Hagler scored 11 and Stuart Crim added six as the Eagles ended their season with a 14-1 record.
NMA was led by Isaac Sullivan with 19.
Northside Methodist girls 31, Providence Christian 21: Addie Forrester scored 14, while Dana Cool and Mary Claire Morgan each scored six for NMA.
For Providence, Mary Beth Arnold scored nine, Ella Brown had eight rebounds and Dantzler Dowling had seven and Abby Bancroft had four steals.