PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville boys down Barbour County

All 10 players for Abbeville scored during an 81-42 win over Barbour County on Friday night in high school basketball action.

Tyrek Coleman led the Yellow Jackets with 17 points and he also dished off four assists. Travontae Glanton had a big game with 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Trent Lingo contributed 12 points.

Houston Academy 90, Samson 40: Rod Jackson led the high-scoring Raiders with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Kadyn Mitchell scored 19 and had three steals, Corey Campbell scored 14, Malone Liddon scored 13 and grabbed eight rebounds and Kamryn Mitchell and Eli Saliba each scored 11.

For Samson, Jacob Branch scored 10, while Coe Kelly and Peyton Pitts each scored eight.

Geneva County 66, Slocomb 51: Emmanuel Henderson scored 22, had 10 rebounds and five steals and J’Quan Broxson scored 16 with 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 21 points and Brody Campbell with 10.

Wicksburg 71, Houston County 46: Devontae White led a balanced Wicksburg attack with 17 points.