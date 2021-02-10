Prep basketball roundup: Abbeville Christian girls advance to state title game

MONTGOMERY – The Abbeville Christian Academy girls basketball team advanced to the AISA Class A state championship game with a 54-30 win over Heritage Christian on Wednesday.
The Generals will play Pickens Academy on Feb. 16 at the Multiplex in Montgomery starting at 10 a.m. for the title.
Caroline Armstrong led ACA in the semifinals with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Amiyah Govan scored 14 and grabbed 15 rebounds, while Lyla Carlisle scored 11 and Anna Grace Blalock had eight points and eight rebounds.
AHSAA TOURNAMENTS
Class 3A, Area 3
Slocomb 51, Daleville 23: Gracie Ward scored 14 and Ally Price added eight for Slocomb in the area tournament.
Daleville was led by Joye Anderson with 15 points.
Varsity Boys
Class 7A, Area 3
Jeff Davis 65, Dothan 58: The Wolves season ended with an opening-round loss in the area tournament at Jeff Davis 65-58.
Quinton Norton had 23 points and AJ Porter Jr. seven for the Wolves, who finished with a 10-13 record.
Jeff Davis advanced to play Enterprise in the finals on Saturday.
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula 85, Russell County 55: Caleb Paige led the Tigers with 21 points in the area tourney game.
Josh Paige added 13, while Rodarious Thomas and Tyon Mitchell each scored 12.
The Tigers hit 13 3-pointers in the game.
Class 5A, Area 4
Charles Henderson 56, Andalusia 42: Charles Henderson advanced to Friday’s area tournament finals, downing the Bulldogs at home.
Akeives Short had 23 points, Kam Ousley nine and Tay Knox eight to lead CHHS.
The Trojans (19-7) play at Greenville in the finals Friday at 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 2
Kinston 59, Pleasant Home 57: Kinston advanced to the championship round, edging Pleasant Home.
Jeb Crosby hit a 1-and-1 free throw to put Kinston up two and the Eagles turned the ball over the final possession.
Aden Wallace, the Bulldogs’s lone senior, led the way with 12 points. Eight players followed behind with six to nine points.