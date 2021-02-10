Prep basketball roundup: Abbeville Christian girls advance to state title game

MONTGOMERY – The Abbeville Christian Academy girls basketball team advanced to the AISA Class A state championship game with a 54-30 win over Heritage Christian on Wednesday.

The Generals will play Pickens Academy on Feb. 16 at the Multiplex in Montgomery starting at 10 a.m. for the title.

Caroline Armstrong led ACA in the semifinals with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Amiyah Govan scored 14 and grabbed 15 rebounds, while Lyla Carlisle scored 11 and Anna Grace Blalock had eight points and eight rebounds.

AHSAA TOURNAMENTS

Class 3A, Area 3

Slocomb 51, Daleville 23: Gracie Ward scored 14 and Ally Price added eight for Slocomb in the area tournament.

Daleville was led by Joye Anderson with 15 points.

Varsity Boys

Class 7A, Area 3

Jeff Davis 65, Dothan 58: The Wolves season ended with an opening-round loss in the area tournament at Jeff Davis 65-58.