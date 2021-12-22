PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville, Headland girls win in tourney

JaMya Glover had 15 points and 14 rebounds and Bree Hardamon had 12 points to lead Abbeville in a 40-38 win over Dothan in the Girls Prep Holiday Explosion basketball tournament held at Headland High School on Wednesday.

A’niyah Rollins had 17 points to lead Dothan.

Abbeville advanced to the championship game Thursday against Headland at 6:30 p.m.

Headland 47, Wicksburg 18: Alexus Neal led the way for Headland with 20 points, 18 rebounds and four steals.

Jayden Blackmon had nine points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks and Makaylah Bradley had seven points, six rebounds and six steals.

Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic

Girls

Central-Phenix City 68, Barbour County 17: Anesia Eutsey had eight points to lead Barbour County.

Enterprise 46, Cottonwood 44: Ayevion Grimes had 15 points and Keiona Moore 10 to lead Enterprise.

For Cottonwood, Kesha Anglin and Saniya Keys had 11 points each. Diamond Acree added 10 points.