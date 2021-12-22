PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville, Headland girls win in tourney

JaMya Glover had 15 points and 14 rebounds and Bree Hardamon had 12 points to lead Abbeville in a 40-38 win over Dothan in the Girls Prep Holiday Explosion basketball tournament held at Headland High School on Wednesday.
A’niyah Rollins had 17 points to lead Dothan.
Abbeville advanced to the championship game Thursday against Headland at 6:30 p.m.
Headland 47, Wicksburg 18: Alexus Neal led the way for Headland with 20 points, 18 rebounds and four steals.
Jayden Blackmon had nine points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks and Makaylah Bradley had seven points, six rebounds and six steals.
Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic
Girls
Central-Phenix City 68, Barbour County 17: Anesia Eutsey had eight points to lead Barbour County.
Enterprise 46, Cottonwood 44: Ayevion Grimes had 15 points and Keiona Moore 10 to lead Enterprise.
For Cottonwood, Kesha Anglin and Saniya Keys had 11 points each. Diamond Acree added 10 points.
Barbour County 46, Bullock County 27: On Tuesday, Anesia Eutsey had 26 points and Tamia Peterson had 11 to lead Barbour County’s win.
Boys
Carroll 94, Smiths Station 89 (2 OT): Bryson Dawkins had 30 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals and Johnny Coleman had 21 points to lead Carroll to take third place at the Thelma’s Kitchen Lake City Classic.
Raquille Reed followed with 18 points and Jordan Killings 16 for Carroll.