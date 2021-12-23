PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville wins Girls Prep Holiday Explosion

Staff Reports
Abbeville edged rival Headland 49-47 to win the Girls Prep Holiday Explosion Tournament at Headland High School on Thursday afternoon.
JaMya Glover earned a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Abbeville. Bree Hardamon added 10 points.
Glover, who had 37 points and 24 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ two tournament wins, earned tournament MVP honors.
Jayden Blackmon led Headland with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and Alexus Neal added 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.
