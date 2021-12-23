 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Eye Center South & Vision Center South
PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville wins Girls Prep Holiday Explosion
0 Comments

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Abbeville wins Girls Prep Holiday Explosion

  • Updated
  • 0
prep basketball LOGO FOR WEBSITE

Abbeville edged rival Headland 49-47 to win the Girls Prep Holiday Explosion Tournament at Headland High School on Thursday afternoon.

JaMya Glover earned a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Abbeville. Bree Hardamon added 10 points.

Glover, who had 37 points and 24 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ two tournament wins, earned tournament MVP honors.

Jayden Blackmon led Headland with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots and Alexus Neal added 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert