Prep basketball roundup: ACA boys advance to state semifinals

MONTGOMERY – The Abbeville Christian Academy boys basketball team advanced to the AISA Class A semifinals with a 69-51 win over North River on Thursday.

The Generals advance to play Heritage Christian on Feb. 10 at the Multiplex in Montgomery. The winner will play in the championship game on Feb. 16.

In the win Thursday, Dre Cobb led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. D.J. Williams and Jackson Blalock both scored 17 points and Dylan Crawford added nine.

Parker Ludlum pulled down eight rebounds.

Varsity Boys

G.W. Long 61, Northside Methodist 33: Avery Roberts had 19 points, Kobie Stringer 16 and Hunter Whitehead 12 to lead G.W. Long’s win.

For Northside Methodist, Justice Hallman had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Providence Christian 65, Houston County 38: The Eagles pulled away from a 24-18 halftime lead with a 24-8 third quarter on way to rolling to the win.

Grant Weatherford had 22 points to lead PCS, including 15 in the third quarter. Abe Chancellor had 15 points and Gus Goldsborough 12.