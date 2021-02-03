Prep basketball roundup: ACA girls advance to semifinals

Anna Grace Blalock and Caroline Armstrong helped the Abbeville Christian girls advance to the AISA Class A state semifinals with a 53-24 win over Restoration Academy Wednesday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.

The Generals play Heritage Christian next Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Multiplex. The winner advances to the state finals on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Blalock had a game-high 31 points and eight rebounds, while Armstrong had 16 points and 13 rebounds. Both had three steals.

Amiyah Govan earned 14 rebounds and Lyla Carlisle added three assists, three steals and two block shots.

Varsity Boys

Enterprise 65, Carroll 40: The host Wildcats roared to a 36-16 halftime lead on way to improving to 17-5 on the season.

Elijah Terry had 17 points, Josh McCray 14 and Marshawn Fitzpatrick had 10 for Enterprise.

Bryson Dawkins had 14 to lead Carroll.

Dale County 70, Ariton 60: Keshaun Martin had 26 points, Christian Ross 16 points with 13 rebounds and Steven Mitchell 15 points to lead Dale County.