Prep basketball roundup: Ariton boys defeat Elba

ARITON – Ian Senn scored 19 points in leading Ariton to a 54-36 win over Elba in boys high school basketball on Thursday.

Hayes Floyd contributed 13 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists. Isaiah Johnson added nine points.

Collin Harrison and Chrystyile Caldwell had nine points each for Elba.

Daleville 56, Slocomb 54: Tomar Hobdy scored 19 and had 12 rebounds for Daleville, while Sincere McKenzie scored 16 with five steals.

Jaylen Nobles had 25 for Slocomb.

Abbeville 59, Cottonwood 49: Monquarius Cooper scored 14 and Travonte Glanton added 10 for the Yellow Jackets.

Cottonwood was led by Raymond Bryant with 19 and Allen Jones with 10.

Pike Liberal Arts 58, Valiant Cross 32: Jay Taylor had 13 points, Austin Cross 12 and Mario Davenport 10 to lead Pike Liberal Arts (11-2) in an area win.

Varsity Girls

Slocomb 58, Daleville 35: Gracie Ward scored 24 to lead Slocomb in the win.

Chesnee Aplin contributed 12 and Ally Price added 11.