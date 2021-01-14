Prep basketball roundup: Ariton boys defeat Elba

ARITON – Ian Senn scored 19 points in leading Ariton to a 54-36 win over Elba in boys high school basketball on Thursday.
Hayes Floyd contributed 13 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists. Isaiah Johnson added nine points.
Collin Harrison and Chrystyile Caldwell had nine points each for Elba.
Daleville 56, Slocomb 54: Tomar Hobdy scored 19 and had 12 rebounds for Daleville, while Sincere McKenzie scored 16 with five steals.
Jaylen Nobles had 25 for Slocomb.
Abbeville 59, Cottonwood 49: Monquarius Cooper scored 14 and Travonte Glanton added 10 for the Yellow Jackets.
Cottonwood was led by Raymond Bryant with 19 and Allen Jones with 10.
Pike Liberal Arts 58, Valiant Cross 32: Jay Taylor had 13 points, Austin Cross 12 and Mario Davenport 10 to lead Pike Liberal Arts (11-2) in an area win.
Varsity Girls
Slocomb 58, Daleville 35: Gracie Ward scored 24 to lead Slocomb in the win.
Chesnee Aplin contributed 12 and Ally Price added 11.
Daleville was led by Joye Anderson with 14 and Kiara Jenkins with nine.
Elba 45, Ariton 33: Nina Williams scored 30 points and Jaylyn Baker had nine points and nine rebounds, Breanna Sanders earned 14 rebounds and 10 blocks to lead Elba over Ariton.
Zhee Oliver led Ariton with 14 points and Anna Kilcrease has seven points.
Abbeville 30, Cottonwood 27: Bre Hardamon led the Yellow Jackets with 17.
Junior Varsity
Ariton 49, Elba 29: Paxton Steed scored 18 and Lawson Leger 17 in the Ariton win.
Malachi Washington led Elba with eight points.
Abbeville 34, Cottonwood 32: Jayden Baggett scored 11 for Abbeville and Robert McCleary scored 16 for Cottonwood.