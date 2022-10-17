Prep Basketball Roundup: Ariton junior high boys defeat Elba

Addison Senn had 11 points and Bryson Rhett six to lead Ariton junior high boys basketball team to a 32-11 win over Elba on Monday night.

Johnathan Edwards led Elba with four points.

Dauphin girls 24, Providence Christian 21: Raegan Elmore had five points and Janie Claire Mobley had a team-high 10 rebounds to lead Providence Christian.

Abby Bancroft added six rebounds and both Laura Faulk and Reese Colbert had five rebounds with Colbert adding two assists. Leighton Frazier and Carlee Smith both had two steals.

Samson girls 21, Kinston 16: Addison Mock had six points, while Kendra Jackson and Mya Smith had four points each to lead Samson.

Maggie Martin had 11 of the 13 points for Kinston.

Samson boys 29, Kinston 13: Ben McKenzie had 16 points and Gus Revels six to lead Samson’s win.

Jon Simmons led Kinston with six points.

Middle School

Headland boys 56, South Dale 21: Kingston Williams had 10 points, Jaden Williams and Quincy Provens both had nine points and Landen Jackson eight to lead Headland, which had 11 players score in the season-opening win.

Headland girls 44, South Dale 8: Kacy Mayhew scored 21 and Sariah Williams 12 for the Rams.

New Brockton girls 40, Geneva County 31:Ariana Smith led the Gamecocks with 20 points and 10 steals and Reese Eddins earned 14 points and Jenna Kate Weeks four points to pace the New Brockton win.